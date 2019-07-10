Seani Maguire shows his Preston team-mates a thing or two about hurling

Kilkenny man Maguire. Source: Twitter/pnefc

PRESTON NORTH END are enjoying a pre-season camp at Cork’s Fota Island this week.

Having played Cork City in a friendly at Turner’s Cross on Monday evening, the squad were back out on the training pitch yesterday.

For a bit of fun, manager Alex Neil organised some hurling lessons for the lads during the session.

It’s pretty clear from the video that many of the players were being introduced to the small-ball game for the very first time, but Ireland striker Seani Maguire (along with international team-mate Alan Browne) appeared to be head and shoulders above the rest.

And so he should, being a Kilkenny man.

📽️ 🇮🇪 The squad gave hurling a go this afternoon as part of their team bonding session, see how they got on! 👇#pnefc pic.twitter.com/QDjwrTvqD6 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 9, 2019

