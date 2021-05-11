Galway striker and Mayo ladies football star recognised after stunning return to top-flight

GALWAY WOMEN’S FOOTBALL Club striker Rachel Kearns has landed the first SSE Airtricity Women’s National League [WNL] Player of the Month award.

Galway WFC forward Rachel Kearns with the SSE Airtricity WNL Player of the Month for April. Source: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE

Mayo star Kearns has enjoyed a stunning return to the top-flight of women’s football on these shores, bagging six goals in four games to distinguish herself as the outstanding candidate for the top gong — and to lead the goalscorer’s chart.

Having starred for the Mayo ladies footballers over the past few seasons, the 23-year-old announced her return to the WNL — she previously played for Castlebar Celtic — with an opening day hat-trick against Cork City.

The Crossmolina native went on to find the back of the net in the games against Bohemians, DLR Waves and Treaty United.

“I’m currently number one in the Golden Boot race but at the start of the year it wasn’t even a goal,” Kearns, who missed the recent Wexford Youths defeat through injury, said.

“I was just going out to see how I got on, I didn’t put any pressure on myself, I just going out to enjoy myself and play. But in the first game I happened to get a hat-trick so that got off to a good start and I was leading from the start. Then I got a goal in every game since I’ve played.

“It’s great to be number one but some of the girls are catching up now, like Ellen Molloy is coming up now in second place. She will put it up to me. Hopefully when I get back (from injury) I’ll try and score a few more goals and see how it goes.”

Molloy, Wexford Youths’ teenage sensation, finished third in the voting process, with Treaty United ace Aoife Horgan in second.

“Congratulations to Rachel on a fantastic start to the season,” Leanne Sheill, SSE Airtricity Marketing Manager, said. “We are delighted to announce Rachel as the winner of the first SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of The Month award.

“The commitment and quality shown by all players so far this season is a joy to watch and Rachel has really shown her excellence in front of goal to lead the top goalscorer chart.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“This is our first year as proud sponsor of the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League and we look forward to announcing many more Player of the Month award winners this season.”

“It’s great that SSE Airtricity came onboard this year,” Kearns added. “They were the men’s main sponsor so it was great that they came on with the women’s side of things as well.

“The publicity is great. They are on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, everyone knows what every team is doing with the scores and all of the games ahead, so it’s brilliant that they are onboard and they are doing a really good job.”

Source: FAI WNL.