'That's the way we're going. We're backing the youth'

ULSTER HAVE BEEN chasing to try and make up ground for a while now, yet there was no hiding the disappointment of confirmation that they will be playing in the Challenge Cup next season.

Richie Murphy’s men fired a few shots in an exciting first half against Munster on Friday night but faded in the second half, falling to a defeat that ensures they won’t make the URC play-offs.

They’ll look to finish their season on a high away to Edinburgh next weekend. And yet, it’s only natural that thoughts are already turning to the 2025/26 campaign.

That will be the second season under Murphy, who signed a two-year contract in 2024.

The former Ireland U20 boss always expected this first campaign to involve teething issues, given that a big chunk of his Ulster squad is made up of young players.

“You can’t put 20/21/22/23-year-olds out there and expect them to hit the ground running when they’re playing against some serious high-level international players,” said Murphy.

“There’s going to be an area of growth. I suppose from our point of view, it’s been a very broken year in relation to the team that we’ve been able to put out, especially the first part of the year where we were chopping and changing four, five, six, seven players week-in, week-out but the last couple of weeks we’ve had a closer run at things.

“Ultimately over the course of the season, our league position doesn’t lie. We haven’t quite been good enough.”

A bit more injury luck would certainly help next season, but the reality is that Ulster’s current squad doesn’t have the same level of proven quality and class as some of the groups the province has had before

Juarno Augustus will join from Northampton. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Experienced players like Alan O’Connor, Matty Rea, and Andrew Warwick are leaving at the end of this season as Ulster continue redeveloping their squad and backing younger players.

So far, Northampton number eight Juarno Augustus is the only confirmed new signing, although Murphy confirmed there will be other new faces.

“There are some other signings but we’re not in a position to announce them at the moment,” said the Ulster boss.

The northern province have had to make financial cuts in recent years. It’s obvious that Murphy could benefit from more resources to go out and sign proven high-class players but the Ulster head coach is keen to kick on with what he has.

“Our squad depth is our squad depth, it’s just that we are quite young and inexperienced in certain areas,” he said.

“I think we will have 42 players next year. That’s been built around the parameters that are set up for ius at this moment in time with budget and with how it’s laid out.

“We are obviously bringing in Augustus as a back-rower for next year who will give us a little bit of experience and know-how in that area, but ultimately in certain positions we are still going to be quite young.

“That’s the way we’re going. We’re backing the youth. We know there’s probably a little bit of pain at the moment, but we are willing to keep pushing through because we can see the potential in those players, and I think you guys will have seen that potential too.”

Richie Murphy with Conor Murray. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Murphy points to a much-changed coaching team as one reason he’s optimistic for next season, while he also highlights that Ulster have welcomed a new strength and conditioning team in the last six months.

There is no missing Murphy’s frustration that things aren’t moving quicker but he believes that his entire squad being a year older and wiser will help in 2025/16.

“Of course we want to win games, we’re not happy with the idea of playing in the Challenge Cup but ultimately that’s where we are,” said Murphy.

“And that might be something to go after next year.”