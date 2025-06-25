Props Salanoa and Bartley extend contracts with Munster

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that props Roman Salanoa and Conor Bartley have signed contract extensions with the province.

Salanoa, 27, made his Munster debut against Edinburgh in 2020, and played a prominent role in the URC title-winning season in 2022/23, during which he signed a contract extension. Now recovered from a lengthy lay-off due to a knee injury, Salanoa has signed a one-year extension at the province.

Bartley, meanwhile, has signed what the province describe as a “short-term extension.” Bartley, 29, joined Munster in November last year having impressed in the AIL with Young Munster.