MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that props Roman Salanoa and Conor Bartley have signed contract extensions with the province.
Salanoa, 27, made his Munster debut against Edinburgh in 2020, and played a prominent role in the URC title-winning season in 2022/23, during which he signed a contract extension. Now recovered from a lengthy lay-off due to a knee injury, Salanoa has signed a one-year extension at the province.
Bartley, meanwhile, has signed what the province describe as a “short-term extension.” Bartley, 29, joined Munster in November last year having impressed in the AIL with Young Munster.
Props Salanoa and Bartley extend contracts with Munster
