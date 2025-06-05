Rory Scannell to depart Munster after 12 years and 200 caps

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Rory Scannell will depart the province this summer after 12 years.

The 31-year-old centre is one of only 16 Munster players to have reached the milestone of 200 caps.

The former PBC student won three caps for Ireland, making his senior debut against the USA in New Jersey in the 2017 summer tour, playing alongside his borther Niall as they became the first Munster brothers to play for Ireland in the professional era.

Scannell originally starred at international level for the Ireland U20s team in the 2013 Six Nations.

He made his Munster senior debut in a pre-season game against London Irish later in 2013, pushing on from the Academy to the senior squad.

A Munster man through and through.@Scannell_Rory12 will depart the province this summer after 12 years, 200 appearances & 3 @IrishRugby caps.



Scannell reached the 100 appearance mark for Munster in March 2019 against Scarlets and then played 16 times in the 2023 season that saw Munster win the URC title.

His last outing came last Saturday in the URC quarter-final loss against Sharks, winning his landmark 200th cap.

“It’s a huge honour to have played for my home club 200 times, particularly alongside my brother,” said Scannell.

Munster's Rory Scannell and Niall Scannell celebrate with the trophy after the 2023 URC final in Cape Town. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s been a rollercoaster of ups and downs over the last 12 years, but I have made so many great memories that will live with me forever.

“I’ve met some great people here and made friends for life.

“The squad is in a great place and I just want to wish the club very best of luck going forward and I will be supporting them wherever I am.”