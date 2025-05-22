2027 Rugby World Cup draw to take place this December

THE DRAW FOR the pool stage of the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia will take place next December, World Rugby confirmed.

The tournament will feature 24 teams, rather than 20 as was the case since the 1999 World Cup, divided into six pools of four teams.

Perth will host the opening match and Sydney the final in the event from 1 October to 13 November 2027.

The final qualifying tournament takes place in Dubai from 8-18 November.

Sixteen teams have qualified so far — two-time defending champions South Africa, France, New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Fiji, Australia, England, Argentina, Japan, Georgia, Spain, Portugal, and Romania.

