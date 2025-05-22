Advertisement
More Stories
The Rugby World Cup will take place in Australia in October/November 2027. Getty Images/World Rugby Pool Pics/Pascal le Segretain/INPHO
Freerwc 2027

2027 Rugby World Cup draw to take place this December

The tournament in Australia will feature 24 teams.
12.33pm, 22 May 2025

THE DRAW FOR the pool stage of the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia will take place next December, World Rugby confirmed.

The tournament will feature 24 teams, rather than 20 as was the case since the 1999 World Cup, divided into six pools of four teams.

Perth will host the opening match and Sydney the final in the event from 1 October to 13 November 2027.

The final qualifying tournament takes place in Dubai from 8-18 November.

Sixteen teams have qualified so far — two-time defending champions South Africa, France, New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Fiji, Australia, England, Argentina, Japan, Georgia, Spain, Portugal, and Romania.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie