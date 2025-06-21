'Andy put it to bed' - Russell happy to be working with Sexton

FINN RUSSELL SAID that Lions boss Andy Farrell quickly dealt with any potentially troublesome feelings between the Scotland out-half and assistant coach Johnny Sexton this week.

Sexton questioned Russell’s credentials as the Lions out-half last autumn before he had joined Ireland and then the Lions as an assistant coach to Farrell.

But speaking ahead of the Lions’ departure for Australia today, Russell said there are no ill feelings and that he has even enjoyed training alongside the former Ireland out-half this week.

“It’s just a bit of a craic,” said Russell. “It was never a thing, almost.

“When we came in, we had a laugh straight away and Andy kind of put it to bed, so that was good. Not that it was ever going to be an issue, I don’t believe.

“We’re all here with the same goal, which is to win the series. I’ve only been here a few days but it’s been good working with Johnny. I’m happy to bounce questions off him and chat to him about what he’s seeing because with the numbers we’ve had, he’s had to jump in sometimes.

“So it’s been quite funny being on the same training side as him.”

Russell was one of the late arrivers in Lions camp this week because he was involved in Bath’s Premiership final win over Leicester last weekend.

Having also guided Johann van Graan’s men to a Challenge Cup title this season, Russell was delighted to have the chance to celebrate back in Bath before joining the Lions on Monday.

“It was good fun,” he said. “I think we all turned up to Bath on the bus coming back from London and it was pretty quiet. The streets didn’t really have anyone on it and we were sort of laughing as if no one’s really come.

Russell with Joe McCarthy, Josh van der Flier, and Bundee Aki. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“Then two hours later, they were packed. It was really cool actually. I’ve only won something with Glasgow and it was very different celebrations after that. Coming now from a city that’s a rugby city, it was really cool to win a title for them.”

This is Russell’s third involvement in a Lions tour, albeit he only briefly featured in New Zealand in 2017 after being one of the infamous ‘Geography 6′ call-ups.

He was part of the 2021 squad in South Africa, but an Achilles injury meant he missed the first two Tests before making a big impact off the bench in the third clash with the Springboks.

This summer, he’s many people’s favourite to be the starting Lions out-half in Australia. Fin Smith got first shot in the number 10 shirt last night against Argentina, but Russell seems likely to start next Saturday against the Western Force in Perth.

“It was still amazing [in 2017] because it was my first time being called up to the Lions,” said Russell.

“We weren’t there for the whole tour, obviously, but I think to have gone there and played in the first one was really cool for me.

“And then in 2021, it was special going the whole time even though it was Covid. Obviously we couldn’t have family and friends or fans at the game but it was still amazing in probably a different way.

“In terms of the boys, we probably got to know each other a little bit better because it was just us in the hotel and whatnot, but I think both experiences are different in good ways.

“So I’m looking forward to what this one’s going to be like.”