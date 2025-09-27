Advertisement
McIlroy and Lowry team up again in Saturday's fourball session

The Irish pair go up against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.
5.11pm, 27 Sep 2025

SHANE LOWRY AND Rory McIlroy will again team up in Saturday’s fourball session at the Ryder Cup.

Europe now lead the USA 8.5-3.5 after Saturday’s foursomes at Bethpage.

In this evening’s fourballs, Lowry and McIlroy will be first out as they take on Justin Thomas and Cameron Young from 12.25pm in New York [5.25pm Irish time].

They’ll be followed by Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose against Scottie Scheffler & Bryson DeChambeau.

Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka go up against Xander Schauffele and JJ Spaun, while Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick go up against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

