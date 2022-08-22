Mixed emotions for Ireland striker Noonan after Championship debut goal

SAOIRSE NOONAN WAS “delighted” to score on her FA Women’s Championship debut for Durham, but “frustrated” after yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

The Republic of Ireland international needed just 10 minutes of her long-awaited bow to head her new side in front, but that early lead was soon cancelled out.

“It was lovely to go ahead after a few minutes. To get the goal, I was delighted,” Noonan told Durham’s media department after the league opener.

“At the end of the day, it’s the three points that we want and we didn’t get them.

🗣 '𝗔𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗶𝘁'𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁.'@saoirse_noonan reflects on Derby Day and her debut goal ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZYlQTnFBiA — Durham Women FC (@DurhamWFC) August 22, 2022

That Irish dancing celebration 💃☘️



Watch the best of the action from our opening day draw with Sunderland ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kSyG6LXA7K — Durham Women FC (@DurhamWFC) August 22, 2022

“Frustrated is the probably the main word. I don’t think we ever really got going, they put a lot of pressure on us, a scrappy game with a lot at stake obviously, and everyone’s a bit disappointed.”

The Cork striker was also pleased to have her family watching on on a landmark day.

“It was lovely, especially a home game, a derby game, a sell-out crowd, everything was just perfect. I was delighted when the ball went into the back of the net, but as I said, three points was the aim for the day and we didn’t do that.”

Noonan joined fellow Irishwoman Naoisha McAloon at the club this summer after a hamstring injury initially delayed her move.

Goalkeeper McAloon was on the bench yesterday, after Tatiana Saunders’ recent arrival from Lewes.

McAloon signed a new contract last week, having impressed since joining in January.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be a full-time footballer and to be able to do it at a club like Durham, I couldn’t ask for anything better,” the former Peamount United shot-stopper said after putting pen to paper.

Noonan and McAloon are two of several Irish players operating in the Championship this season.