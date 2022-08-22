Mixed emotions for Ireland striker Noonan after Championship debut goal

SAOIRSE NOONAN WAS “delighted” to score on her FA Women’s Championship debut for Durham, but “frustrated” after yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland.
The Republic of Ireland international needed just 10 minutes of her long-awaited bow to head her new side in front, but that early lead was soon cancelled out.
“It was lovely to go ahead after a few minutes. To get the goal, I was delighted,” Noonan told Durham’s media department after the league opener.
“At the end of the day, it’s the three points that we want and we didn’t get them.
“Frustrated is the probably the main word. I don’t think we ever really got going, they put a lot of pressure on us, a scrappy game with a lot at stake obviously, and everyone’s a bit disappointed.”
The Cork striker was also pleased to have her family watching on on a landmark day.
“It was lovely, especially a home game, a derby game, a sell-out crowd, everything was just perfect. I was delighted when the ball went into the back of the net, but as I said, three points was the aim for the day and we didn’t do that.”
Noonan joined fellow Irishwoman Naoisha McAloon at the club this summer after a hamstring injury initially delayed her move.
Goalkeeper McAloon was on the bench yesterday, after Tatiana Saunders’ recent arrival from Lewes.
McAloon signed a new contract last week, having impressed since joining in January.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to be a full-time footballer and to be able to do it at a club like Durham, I couldn’t ask for anything better,” the former Peamount United shot-stopper said after putting pen to paper.
Noonan and McAloon are two of several Irish players operating in the Championship this season.
