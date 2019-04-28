This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo's Rowe re-signs with Collingwood for 2020 AFL Women's season

The 23-year-old won a number of personal awards during an impressive debut campaign in Australia.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 6:54 PM
SARAH ROWE’S IMPRESSIVE debut season in Aussie Rules has seen her re-signed by the Collingwood Magpies for the 2020 term.

A midfielder in the Australian code, Rowe was named the club’s best first-year player at the end of last season and will head for the land Down Under once more after the conclusion of Mayo’s championship campaign back home.

The Kilmoremoy native, 23, also won Women’s Footy AFL Multicultural Player of the Year, donating the $2,500 to Headspace Australia, a non-profit organisation which deals with youth mental health.

Despite Rowe’s personal form, however, her Magpies finished bottom of Conference B on four points, winning just one of seven games.

Their 2020 cause will doubtless be helped by Carlton captain Brianna Davey who has crossed to the Magpies for next season in the biggest move of the league’s trade and signing deadline day.

