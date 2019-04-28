Mayo's Rowe re-signs with Collingwood for 2020 AFL Women's season

SARAH ROWE’S IMPRESSIVE debut season in Aussie Rules has seen her re-signed by the Collingwood Magpies for the 2020 term.

A midfielder in the Australian code, Rowe was named the club’s best first-year player at the end of last season and will head for the land Down Under once more after the conclusion of Mayo’s championship campaign back home.

Congratulations to @SarsRowe on winning our best first year player in 2019!



Best of luck in Ireland for the upcoming Gaelic Football season, we look forward to having you back in black and white in 2020. pic.twitter.com/ypscS2VEja — Collingwood Women's (@CollingwoodFCW) April 9, 2019

The Kilmoremoy native, 23, also won Women’s Footy AFL Multicultural Player of the Year, donating the $2,500 to Headspace Australia, a non-profit organisation which deals with youth mental health.

Despite Rowe’s personal form, however, her Magpies finished bottom of Conference B on four points, winning just one of seven games.

Their 2020 cause will doubtless be helped by Carlton captain Brianna Davey who has crossed to the Magpies for next season in the biggest move of the league’s trade and signing deadline day.

