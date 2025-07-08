Harnedy 'touch and go' to be fit for Cork in All-Ireland final against Tipperary

CORK ATTACKER SEAMUS Harnedy remains a doubt to be fit for Sunday week’s All-Ireland hurling decider against Tipperary.

Harnedy missed Saturday’s semi-final victory over Dublin due to a hamstring injury and manager Pat Ryan revealed last night that they are unsure if the three-time All-Star winner will have recovered to face Tipperary.

Defender Cormac O’Brien, who missed the Dublin game with a quad injury, is likely to be back in the frame.

“Everyone was good from Saturday,” said Ryan at last night’s press event in advance of the final.

“Obviously Séamus Harnedy and Cormac O’Brien weren’t eligible. I think Cormac will be perfect, to be honest. He should be back in fully on Wednesday night. Séamus will be touch and go. Hopefully he might be back in next Tuesday. We’ll see how it goes.

“Everyone is missing players but obviously missing Séamus is a huge blow to our team. It’s a huge blow to himself firstly. But we’d be confident that he’ll hopefully be able to take some part in it.

“Our medical staff are working hard on it and Séamus is working hard himself. He’s putting every day into it and there’s a lot of recovery needed for that. What’ll happen is if he’s right, he’s right. If he’s not right, we’ll go with what we have. We have great confidence in the lads we have.”

Ryan watched Sunday afternoon’s clash between Tipperary and Kilkenny and was unaware of the scoreboard confusion at the time.

“To be honest, I didn’t even notice it myself when I was watching the game. My idea was that it was three points they were down. It’s amazing really with all that’s going on with technology that something like that can happen.

“I heard some kind of comment along the lines that the Kilkenny management should have known or been able to get a communication on. Unfortunately with the way things are now, even if they did know, you can’t get the communication on. That’s the problem. It’s disappointing.

“Look, I think the best team won. That’s normally what happens. If there was a point in it, you’d say something. At the end of the day, Tipperary won by whatever they won by. That’s for the GAA to sort out. We’ll just concentrate on the final.

“In fairness, Tipperary showed great heart and determination to come back after Kilkenny stretched ahead of them. They got a couple of great goals. Four goals is huge scoring against Kilkenny. It was a pity there was a small bit of controversy at the end. For a great game, it just didn’t need that.”

