This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Everyone who knows my dad knows the amount of work and effort he puts into it'

Shane McEntee and his father, manager Andy, have helped Meath back into the top flight of the league.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 25 Mar 2019, 5:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,643 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4560027

THEY’RE NOT QUITE back in the big time, but Meath’s promotion to Division 1 is another sign of the steady progress under manager Andy McEntee.

pjimage Shane McEntee and his father, Meath boss Andy.

Yesterday’s 2-12 to 0-11 defeat of Fermanagh sealed the Royals’ return to the top flight for the first time since 2006.

Of the current squad, only Mickey Burke has experienced playing in Division 1 before. Even the long-serving Graham Reilly, a 12-year veteran, will be a newcomer to football’s top tier.

“It makes going to training an awful lot easier,” says Shane McEntee.

“We were saying this time last year, we had to win our last two league games to stay up. You’re going to training and you have that dread in your stomach – ‘are we going to be the ones to get us relegated?’

“Now you’re going to training and lads are jumping out of the car. They can’t wait. One match ends and you’re kind of dying to get going again and it makes a massive, massive difference.”

The win also sealed their progression to the Division 2 final against Donegal at Croke Park this weekend.

It was a special occasion for midfielder McEntee, who had his father on the sideline and cousin James behind him in Meath’s defence. 

“I think everyone who knows my dad knows the amount of work and effort he puts into it,” he says. “But I naturally see a bit more of it, just from being around him that bit more often.

“Look, it’s really nice to get home and chat to him afterwards. Like anything in the GAA.

Seamus Lavin celebrates at the final whistle Seamus Lavin celebrates at the final whistle. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“We won a championship last year with Dunboyne, those few moments after the game with my brother are particularly special. Likewise, yesterday, the quick handshake and embrace after the match is definitely a nice old touch.”

He admits the dynamic of working under his father at inter-county level can “bring its own challenges” at times during the season.

“I think we work quite hard to not make it noticeable in the team dynamic but there’s been the odd time when it looks like a father and son rowing rather than a manager and a player,” he laughs.

The very odd time. I think the lads get a good laugh out of that as much as anything else and I get a bit of slagging off them over it. But no, for the most part it’s not too bad.”

Shane’s uncle Gerry McEntee was the star of Meath’s All-Ireland victories in the late 1980s.

His earliest memories following the Royals centred around their Sam Maguire success in 1999 and defeat in the final to Kerry two years later.

“You’re raised on some of the four-in-a-row games of 1991 and the Meath and Cork rivalry. But, in terms of my earlier memories, I’d remember the homecoming in 1999.

“I would have been five and remember being down in Dunboyne and Nigel Crawford, Davy Gallagher, Enda McManus, three club-men, bringing the Cup back. And, obviously, Sean (Boylan) as the manager, a neighbour of ours. 

Allianz Football League Division 1 & 2 Finals preview event Shane McEntee was in Croke Park at the Allianz Football League Finals preview. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

“I remember the 2001 final. And then after that I probably just got the tail-end of some of the success. There would be a lot of lads on the panel who wouldn’t have that at all. 

“So, yeah, that’s kind of the bulk of what I would have had.”

Growing up as a young footballer from the famous McEntee family in the Royal County may have brought pressure, but Shane never looked at it that way.

“No, I don’t think there’s pressure,” the Defence Forces officer said.

The only pressure is the pressure you put on yourself. I would have put pressure on myself because I would have looked up to the likes of my Dad and Uncle and said I’d love to be there. 

“It’s not pressure from them. They’re not trying to relive their football through us or anything. I’ve put pressure on myself because you admire what they’ve achieved and you want to get there yourself. I think it’s just your own internal pressure.” 

Gerry McEntee Meath legend Gerry McEntee. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

With a league final to look forward to, Meath’s agonising one-point round 1 qualifier defeat to Tyrone last summer is firmly in the rearview mirror.

Some questionable refereeing decisions helped the Red Hand advance that day and Meath watched on as Tyrone made it all the way to the All-Ireland final. 

Meath have moved on from that result, but they haven’t forgotten it.

“I think we are probably still getting over it because we still use it as a reference point,” says McEntee. 

“That’s the level of performance we have to get to in order to be in any way competitive and we have to be better than that again if we want to win games.

At the end of the day, it’s not much good having moral victories and, ‘Jesus, we put in a great shift against Tyrone but we didn’t win.’

“So it’s still referred to, similarly Donegal in the championship the year before, it was a very similar story, a one-point defeat when we felt we could have won the game.

“It was hard and I think it was the shortest campaign Meath had had in a long, long time. You’ve to bear with all that and you take it hard but I suppose we have bounced back so far in the right way.”

They’ve bounced all the way to Division 1 and now have a rare opportunity to lift a trophy at Croke Park on Saturday evening. 

Onwards and upwards.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'My skull is still humming' - Calls for Uefa action after Swiss defender plays on despite bad head injury
    'My skull is still humming' - Calls for Uefa action after Swiss defender plays on despite bad head injury
    'He's been the best player in the Premier League'
    Pochettino 'nearly crying' at Tottenham stadium opening
    FAI
    McCarthy calls on Irish fans to back the team amid rumours of in-game protests against FAI
    McCarthy calls on Irish fans to back the team amid rumours of in-game protests against FAI
    FAI workers call for explanation on Delaney rent payments while they endured pay cuts
    Paschal Donohoe says John Delaney deserves 'due process' - but says funding of new role needs clarity
    GALWAY
    'We have a game next week against the best team in the country in Limerick. But isn’t it brilliant to be there?'
    'We have a game next week against the best team in the country in Limerick. But isn’t it brilliant to be there?'
    14-man Waterford stage second-half comeback to defeat Galway in league semi-final
    Goals from Aherne and Woods help impressive Dublin end Galway's unbeaten record

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie