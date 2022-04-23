Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 23 April 2022
Sharks beat Leinster to draw level on points with Munster and Ulster as URC race hots up

Sharks are now fourth in the table following their 28-23 win over Leinster.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 7:28 PM
21 minutes ago 1,988 Views 4 Comments
Tommy O'Brien scores a try for Leinster.
Tommy O'Brien scores a try for Leinster.
Sharks 28

Leinster 23

Mike Greenaway reports from King’s Park

THE SHARKS DISCOVERED that there is no such thing as a weak Leinster team when they had to hang on desperately for a 28-23  win that was crucial to the Durban team’s aspirations to make the URC playoffs.

For the Irishmen, the game had little consequence as they had left their big names at home with an eye on the Champions Cup, but they will know that the Sharks are a sturdy outfit that needs to be taken very seriously when the competition graduates into the playoffs.

The Durbanites began strongly but twice their flyhalf, Curwin Bosch, fluffed kicks at goal, and then when Leinster first went into the Sharks’ 22, flanker Scott Penny crashed over.

The Sharks’ World Cup winger, Makazole Mapimpi intercepted when Leinster was on the attack and Bosch’s conversion leveled the score at 7-7.

But as the game hit the half-hour mark, Leinster centre Ciaran Frawley nailed a long-range penalty, and then winger Tommy O’Brien cashed in beautifully when the turnover ball was kicked to the openside corner, and he gathered and sped home.

As half-time approached, Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi broke open the Leinster defence and then offloaded for scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse to canter home.

The rain came down at half-time and a huge O’Brien up-and-under on fullback Fassi earned a penalty and Frawley steered his team into a 20-14 lead.

ciaran-frawley-makes-a-break Ciaran Frawley makes a break for the line. Source: Steve Haag/INPHO

Ten minutes into the half, the Sharks kicked a penalty to the corner and Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi scored off the back of a powerful maul. And Bosch’s conversion pushed the home team into a 21-20 lead.

Frawley reclaimed the lead with a well-struck penalty.

The Sharks’ forwards were increasingly putting Leinster under the cosh and when Lee Barron was sin-binned for a professional foul, the visitors were on the back foot as they defended their line, and Sharks No 8 Phepsi Buthelezi smashed over from the resulting pressure for what would be the winning score.

The result has implications for the other Irish provinces. First, Ulster who now drop to fifth place in the URC table, thereby out of the placings that guarantees the top four a home quarter-final. Ulster host Sharks on the final day of the regular season. As for Connacht, well, their slim hopes of reaching the play-offs are now officially over on the back of this result. They cannot match any of the top eight sides’ points tally. Ninth is the highest place Andy Friend’s side can finish.

Leinster scorers:

Tries: Scott Penny, Tommy O’Brien,

Conversions:  Ciaran Frawley  (2)

Penalties: Ciaran Frawley (3)

Sharks scorers:

Tries: Makazole Mapimpi, Jaden Hendrikse, Bongi Mbonambi Phepsi Buthelezi

Conversions: Curwin Bosch [4]                                                                          

LEINSTER: Chris Cosgrave; Tommy O’Brien, Jamie Osbourne, Ciaran Frawley, Rory O’Loughlin; Harry Byrne (David Hawkshaw ‘61, Nick McCarthy; Andrew Porte (Peter Dooley, ’56) s, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson ((Michael Ala’alatoa ’48); Brian Deeny (Josh Murphy,  ’47) Jack Dunne; Rhys Ruddock (captain), Scott Penny, Max Deegan.

SHARKS:  Aphelele Fassi; Werner Kok, Ben Tapuai, Marius Louw, Makazole Mapimpi; Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi,Thomas du Toit (captain), Le Roux Roets, Gerbrandt Grobler, Siya Kolisi, Henco Venter, Phepsi Buthelezi

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

