Shelbourne's league title defence back on track after big send-off at Tolka Park

Shelbourne 4-0 Treaty United

Sligo Rovers 0-2 Bohemians

REIGNING CHAMPIONS SHELBOURNE got their SSE Airtricity Women’s National League title defence back on track with a 4-0 win over Treaty United at a sun-kissed Tolka Park this afternoon.

Shels pushed for a big crowd this week, putting out free tickets for U16s and reducing other prices — and those in attendance won’t have been disappointed as Noel King’s table-toppers secured their first win in four league games.

It was also the perfect send-off in their final match before departing for their Uefa Champions League qualifiers in Slovenia next week.

USA legend Heather O’Reilly was the star attraction and she impressed on the wing, but it was Alex Kavanagh, Emma Starr, Gemma Quinn and Megan Smyth-Lynch on the scoresheet as the wait for O’Reilly’s first goal for the club continues.

Three in seven first-half minutes sent Shels on their way: Kavanagh opened the scoring with an excellent free-kick in the fifth minute, Starr doubled their lead three minutes later after good work from Noelle Murray in the build-up, and Quinn spotted Treaty ‘keeper Michaela Mitchell off her line to make it it 3-0 by the 12th.

King’s crew dominated, and could have had more goals only for some good saves and last-ditch defending from Kaiksha Tobin, among others.

Credit to basement side Treaty, they kept the hosts at bay for most of the second half, but lively substitute Smyth Lynch sealed the deal with a fourth successful effort in the 84th minute.

Meanwhile, goals at the start and finish of the game saw Bohemians come away from The Showgrounds with a big three points against Sligo Rovers.

A 2-0 victory means Bohs secured a league treble over Sligo; Niamh Prior’s opening-minute goal putting them in good stead before Abbie Brophy wrapped up the result with an 85th-minute finish off the back of a corner.

There’s a Dublin derby just underway DLR Waves and Peamount lock horns at the UCD Bowl [4pm].

Danny Murphy’s Cork City look to end their losing run against high-flying Athlone at 5pm, and Galway and Wexford Youths face off in front of the TG4 cameras at Eamonn Deacy Park at 7.35pm.

All games are live on LOI TV.