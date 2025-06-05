Munster's Kleyn and Ulster new boy Augustus included in monster Springbok squad for summer Tests

RASSIE ERASMUS HAS included Munster’s Jean Kleyn and new Ulster signing Juarno Augustus in a 54-player Springbok squad for the 28 June fixture against the Barbarians, followed by Tests against Italy and Georgia.

The South African squad, consisting of 30 forwards and 24 backs, includes 31 Rugby World Cup veterans and nine uncapped players.

There will be a staggered approach to players joining the camp that starts on 8 June given ongoing league finals in the United Rugby Championship and English Premiership.

South Africa’s full Japan-based contingent of players are all available following the conclusion of their season.

Five players were not considered for selection due to injuries: Frans Malherbe, Elrigh Louw, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie and Trevor Nyakane.

“We were very pleased with the two Springbok alignment camps we hosted, and we are excited to have the luxury of announcing a squad with so much depth and talent,” said Erasmus.

“Having an expanded squad will not only afford us the opportunity to have productive training sessions, but it will also bode well for the younger players in the group to learn from the senior players, many of whom are Rugby World Cup champions.

“We take pride in offering talented young players a chance to work first-hand with the coaches and to expose them to standards at international level, and we are excited to see them showcase their skills at the camp.”

Erasmus added: “We used a total of 50 players last season in an attempt to balance the load on them, while at the same time building towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, and with a few more talented youngsters in this group, we hope that they will learn valuable lessons and stake a strong claim for places in what will be a challenging, yet exciting season.”

Leinster second row RG Snyman is included among the players called up, as are Munster lock Kleyn and uncapped back row Augustus, who will move to Ulster this summer after an impressive season for Champions Cup finalists Northampton.

The Springboks will meet the Barbarians in their first encounter on South African soil in Cape Town on 28 June, followed by back-to-back Tests against Italy in Pretoria and Gqeberha on 5 and 12 July, and Georgia in Nelspruit on 19 July.

South Africa squad for summer Tests

Forwards: Juarno Augustus, Lood de Jager, Renzo du Plessis, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Neethling Fouche, Cameron Hanekom, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Salmaan Moerat, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Tshituka, Marco van Staden, Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese, Jasper Wiese

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker, Quan Horn, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Ntokozo Makhaza, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams

– © AFP 2025