Lancaster is the biggest appointment Connacht have ever made

PAT LAM CAME to Connacht with a strong reputation in 2013, but there’s no doubt that Stuart Lancaster is the highest-profile coaching appointed the Irish province has ever made.

Lancaster will join after his adventure with Racing 92 in the French Top 14 came to an unhappy and early end, yet his credentials remain impressive.

The 55-year-old was recently in the mix for the Australia job, only for the Aussie union to opt for Les Kiss – another man with strong connections to Irish rugby – to succeed Joe Schmidt next year.

It was clear that Lancaster was looking to land another top-end job and so, when his name was floated as the possible next Connacht head coach, it initially seemed somewhat unlikely. Someone like Lancaster doesn’t come cheap and it appeared that he might be holding out for a role with a bigger club if not a national team.

That’s why today’s announcement from Connacht and the IRFU came as such a pleasant surprise, especially for the western province’s fans. They have just endured a frustrating season in which they finished 13th in the URC and exited the Challenge Cup at the quarter-final stage. Former head coach Pete Wilkins had left after an initial period on sick leave and there was uncertainty about next season’s coaching ticket.

Now, Connacht fans can look to the future with optimism.

The province’s brand-new training centre is up and running, the redevelopment of Dexcom Stadium will be completed in January, there is lots of exciting talent in the playing squad, and Lancaster seems like the ideal man to help those players fulfil their potential.

Advertisement

Indeed, this seems like a snug fit for both parties. When Lancaster came in as England head coach and Leinster senior coach, both sides were at fairly low ebbs. He improved their players, energised the organisations, and simply made them better teams.

Stuart Lancaster at the Sportsground in 2018. Inpho / Billy Stickland Inpho / Billy Stickland / Billy Stickland

He wasn’t able to do that at Racing 92. Before moving to France, Lancaster acknowledged that adapting to an entirely new culture would be his biggest challenge and that’s probably where he came up short. Foreign coaches need to learn excellent French to thrive in the Top 14 and Lancaster seemingly didn’t. It’s a cut-throat place.

Now, he is back on more familiar ground and will surely be more motivated than ever to prove that class is permanent.

The Englishman is a pure coach in that he is obsessed with helping players to improve their skills. Nearly everyone he worked with in Leinster speaks highly of his ability in this regard. His endless enthusiasm for and love of rugby are infectious, and he has the technical and tactical mastery to encourage progress in individuals and the team.

There are no doubts whatsoever about his rugby acumen, with the only question marks being around the non-rugby stuff. That’s why it seems ideal that Connacht are also bringing in their new general manager of performance, the experienced Billy Millard. His role is wide-ranging and wasn’t intended to be directly as part of the senior coaching ticket, but Millard should be able to remove some off-field work such as contracting and succession planning from Lancaster’s plate.

Every head coach needs that kind of support away from the pitch, but make no mistake – Lancaster will be the boss in Connacht. Unlike in Leinster, where Leo Cullen was head coach, Lancaster’s word on all rugby matters will be final in Connacht.

He will take control of Connacht’s defence, but it would be a surprise if he doesn’t also have major input on their attack, even if Rod Seib is coming in from Australia to take on that role. Lancaster has strong ideas on attack, defence, kicking, and pretty much everything else.

It is exciting to see how Lancaster’s Connacht look. That he has a full pre-season working with the squad is ideal. The province has prided itself on easy-on-the-eye attacking play for a long time and their new head coach has always favoured a skilful and free-flowing approach with the ball.

Lancaster has always come across as someone who enjoys a challenging project and that’s what he has in Connacht. They have always been underdogs, but there are promising raw materials for him to work with as he joins on a two-year deal. The foundations have been laid off the pitch and young players like Hugh Gavin and Matthew Devine will be delighted to get the chance to work under Lancaster.

The same is true of the most experienced men in Connacht’s squad, the likes of Jack Carty and Bundee Aki. Lancaster helped many of Leinster’s senior players to get better during his seven years in Dublin.

He also impressed lots of coaches within the province by sharing his knowledge through coaching courses or the video seminars he held during the pandemic. Most people Lancaster meets are left impressed by his knowledge of the game.

Lancaster had a difficult time with Racing 92. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

This is a big coup for Connacht but also for the IRFU, who directly employ the head coaches of the four provinces.

The union’s performance director, David Humphreys, was right to call this “a real statement of intent” for Connacht and a “huge boost” for all of Irish rugby. The IRFU wants and needs all of its provinces to be delivering as many players as possible to the national squad. So while someone like Lancaster comes at a price, his track record suggests that IRFU mission will be strengthened.

And for Lancaster, a contract with Connacht that runs until 2027 could leave him in the frame to become Ireland head coach if Andy Farrell leaves after the next World Cup. He evidently wants another crack at international rugby.

That’s some way down the line. For now, Connacht have landed a serious rugby coach who should make them better.