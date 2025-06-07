Brumbies join New Zealand heavyweights in Super Rugby semis

A GUTSY ACT Brumbies ensured Australia will have one representative in the Super Rugby semi-finals as they beat the in-form Wellington Hurricanes 35-28 on Saturday, joining New Zealand heavyweights Auckland Blues, Waikato Chiefs and Canterbury Crusaders.

The ‘Canes arrived in frigid Canberra unbeaten in six games, but after a fast start they were bossed by the Brumbies’ front-rowers who bagged four of their five tries.

Their reward is a semi-final next week in Hamilton against the Chiefs, who suffered a last-gasp 20-19 defeat to the defending champion Blues.

Advertisement

Despite losing, the Chiefs still advanced to the semis, and kept home advantage, as the highest-seeded loser under a revamped play-off system.

The Blues travel to Christchurch to face the Crusaders, who opened the elimination round with a 32-12 win over the Queensland Reds on Friday.

A fifth-minute try from fullback Ruben Love after a free-flowing move set the ‘Canes on their way, but the Brumbies quickly struck back when hooker Billy Pollard finished off a patient trademark rolling maul.

They exchanged converted tries again before Pollard put the home side in front for the first time on the cusp of half time, again crashing over after a rolling maul for a 21-14 advantage.

The hosts extended their lead six minutes after the break when Tom Wright combined with Wallabies teammate Rob Valetini to slice open the defence.

A determined Hurricanes kept bouncing back, but a further converted Brumbies try from veteran prop James Slipper ultimately sealed the win.

In Hamilton, Josh Beehre scored a try after the final hooter to keep the Blues’ title defence alive.

Out-half Beauden Barrett added the extras in a dramatic finish to a game the Chiefs dominated before being over-run by their fast-finishing opponents, who only snuck into the play-offs as the sixth and lowest qualifiers.

Both Blues tries came in the final 15 minutes after trailing 19-6.

Hooker Kurt Eklund burrowed over to get the Blues back in the contest before another substitute forward, lock Beehre, stretched out in the 82nd minute.

– © AFP 2025