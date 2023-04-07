Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Séamus Power recorded back-to-back holes-in-one during Wednesday's Masters Par 3 contest. Which Irish golfer has won the competition a record three times? Pádraig Harrington Rory McIlroy

Joe Carr Darren Clarke

Which of these players did not score a try in Leinster's Champions Cup last-16 victory over Ulster? Ryan Baird Jack Conan

Jamison Gibson-Park Andrew Porter

Brian Molloy was this week named as the new president of the Camogie Association, succeeding Hilda Breslin. From which county does he hail? Galway Laois

Clare Antrim

Republic of Ireland U16 captain Matthew Moore will join German Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim from which League of Ireland club? Dundalk Cork City

St Patrick's Athletic Shamrock Rovers

Which American heavyweight did Anthony Joshua safely outpoint to rebound from his back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk? Jared Anderson Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller

Jerry Forrest Jermaine Franklin

Which of these counties will play Division 1 hurling in next year's National League? Kildare Offaly

Laois Kerry

Where does Mona McSharry rank in the world this year in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke after this week's Irish Open Swimming Championships? First Second

Seventh Ninth

Who scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid trounced Barcelona at Camp Nou to reach the Copa del Rey final? Vinicius Jr Karim Benzema

Rodrygo Eden Hazard

Ulster back row Jordi Murphy will retire from rugby at the end of the season. He won three Pro14s and a Champions Cup with Leinster, but how many Six Nations did he win with Ireland? None One

Two Three