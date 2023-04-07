Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
Séamus Power recorded back-to-back holes-in-one during Wednesday's Masters Par 3 contest. Which Irish golfer has won the competition a record three times?
Pádraig Harrington
Rory McIlroy
Joe Carr
Darren Clarke
Which of these players did not score a try in Leinster's Champions Cup last-16 victory over Ulster?
Ryan Baird
Jack Conan
Jamison Gibson-Park
Andrew Porter
Brian Molloy was this week named as the new president of the Camogie Association, succeeding Hilda Breslin. From which county does he hail?
Galway
Laois
Clare
Antrim
Republic of Ireland U16 captain Matthew Moore will join German Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim from which League of Ireland club?
Dundalk
Cork City
St Patrick's Athletic
Shamrock Rovers
Which American heavyweight did Anthony Joshua safely outpoint to rebound from his back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk?
Jared Anderson
Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller
Jerry Forrest
Jermaine Franklin
Which of these counties will play Division 1 hurling in next year's National League?
Kildare
Offaly
Laois
Kerry
Where does Mona McSharry rank in the world this year in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke after this week's Irish Open Swimming Championships?
First
Second
Seventh
Ninth
Who scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid trounced Barcelona at Camp Nou to reach the Copa del Rey final?
Vinicius Jr
Karim Benzema
Rodrygo
Eden Hazard
Ulster back row Jordi Murphy will retire from rugby at the end of the season. He won three Pro14s and a Champions Cup with Leinster, but how many Six Nations did he win with Ireland?
None
One
Two
Three
Name the golfer who this week insisted his fellow LIV Tour players are "full of shit" and that, rather than growing the game, their defection to the Saudi-funded league was solely about "growing their pockets."
Charles Howell III
Talor Gooch
Harold Varner III
Bryson DeChambeau
You scored out of !
Top of the leaderboard
Serious momentum heading into the weekend: what more could you ask for?
You scored out of !
In the mix
A weekend to look forward to after a very solid round.
You scored out of !
Just about made the cut
Skin of your teeth. Take it and run.
You scored out of !
Missed the cut
You made a hames of that. Time for some soul-searching.