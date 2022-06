Which of these golfers defected to the LIV golf tour this week? Collin Morikawa Brooks Koepka

Matt Fitzpatrick Will Zalatoris

Swimmer Daniel Wiffen this week set a new Irish national record in which of the below events? 1500m freestyle 400m medley

200m butterfly 100m backstroke

Complete this list of Sadio Mane's clubs: FC Metz, ______, Southampton, Liverpool, Bayern Munich. Bayer Leverkusen St Etienne

Red Bull Salzburg RB Leipzig

Irish international Megan Campbell this week renewed her contract at which English club? Manchester City Liverpool

Manchester United Everton

Meath's Orlagh Lally this week completed a move to which of these AFLW sides? North Melbourne Fremantle Dockers

Port Adelaide Hawthorn

Eddie O'Sullivan was this week appointed the Head Coach of which of these AIL clubs? Clontarf Dublin University

Cork Constitution Buccaneers

World Cup hosts Qatar this week lost 1-0 in a friendly game to which of these sides? Oman Linfield

New England Revolution Peru

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL this week. How many Super Bowl titles did he win? Two Three

Four Five

Who is the reigning women's singles champion at Wimbledon? Serena Williams Iga Swiatek

Ashleigh Barty Karolína Plíšková