Tipperary All-Ireland winners to feature in live club hurling action on TV next weekend

TIPPERARY ALL-IRELAND hurling winners will be in the spotlight next Sunday afternoon as TG4′s club championship coverage continues.

The Tipperary senior hurling game between JK Brackens and Loughmore-Castleiney will be televised live on Sunday afternoon, with a 2.30pm throw-in at Templetuohy for the Group 3 championship tie.

The match will pit Andrew Ormond, one of the breakout stars for Tipperary this season, in action for JK Brackens against a Loughmore-Castleiney side spearheaded by his county team-mates John, Noel, and Brian McGrath.

Ormond fired 0-2 in Tipperary’s sensational performance last month that secured the Liam MacCarthy Cup with a defeat of Cork, while full-forward John McGrath struck 2-2 and older brother Noel added a point after coming off the bench.

Loughmore-Castleiney’s Noel McGrath, Brian McGrath and John McGrath celebrate with their family after last year's county senior final win. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Both teams won their opening group games last weekend in this year’s race for the Dan Breen Cup. Reigning county champions Loughmore-Castleliney defeated Drom-Inch by 2-18 to 1-20, while JK Brackens, recently crowned divisional champions in Mid-Tipperary, saw off Lorrha-Dorrha by 2-28 to 2-18 in their group opener.