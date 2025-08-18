TIPPERARY ALL-IRELAND hurling winners will be in the spotlight next Sunday afternoon as TG4′s club championship coverage continues.
The Tipperary senior hurling game between JK Brackens and Loughmore-Castleiney will be televised live on Sunday afternoon, with a 2.30pm throw-in at Templetuohy for the Group 3 championship tie.
Advertisement
The match will pit Andrew Ormond, one of the breakout stars for Tipperary this season, in action for JK Brackens against a Loughmore-Castleiney side spearheaded by his county team-mates John, Noel, and Brian McGrath.
Ormond fired 0-2 in Tipperary’s sensational performance last month that secured the Liam MacCarthy Cup with a defeat of Cork, while full-forward John McGrath struck 2-2 and older brother Noel added a point after coming off the bench.
Loughmore-Castleiney’s Noel McGrath, Brian McGrath and John McGrath celebrate with their family after last year's county senior final win. James Crombie / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Both teams won their opening group games last weekend in this year’s race for the Dan Breen Cup. Reigning county champions Loughmore-Castleliney defeated Drom-Inch by 2-18 to 1-20, while JK Brackens, recently crowned divisional champions in Mid-Tipperary, saw off Lorrha-Dorrha by 2-28 to 2-18 in their group opener.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tipperary All-Ireland winners to feature in live club hurling action on TV next weekend
TIPPERARY ALL-IRELAND hurling winners will be in the spotlight next Sunday afternoon as TG4′s club championship coverage continues.
The Tipperary senior hurling game between JK Brackens and Loughmore-Castleiney will be televised live on Sunday afternoon, with a 2.30pm throw-in at Templetuohy for the Group 3 championship tie.
The match will pit Andrew Ormond, one of the breakout stars for Tipperary this season, in action for JK Brackens against a Loughmore-Castleiney side spearheaded by his county team-mates John, Noel, and Brian McGrath.
Ormond fired 0-2 in Tipperary’s sensational performance last month that secured the Liam MacCarthy Cup with a defeat of Cork, while full-forward John McGrath struck 2-2 and older brother Noel added a point after coming off the bench.
Loughmore-Castleiney’s Noel McGrath, Brian McGrath and John McGrath celebrate with their family after last year's county senior final win. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Both teams won their opening group games last weekend in this year’s race for the Dan Breen Cup. Reigning county champions Loughmore-Castleliney defeated Drom-Inch by 2-18 to 1-20, while JK Brackens, recently crowned divisional champions in Mid-Tipperary, saw off Lorrha-Dorrha by 2-28 to 2-18 in their group opener.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Hurling Tipperary Tune in