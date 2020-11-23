Tipperary footballers will 'more than likely' wear 1920 jerseys in All-Ireland semi-final

A view of the Bloody Sunday commemorative jersey being worn by Tipperary.

TIPPERARY SECRETARY TIM Floyd says there’s “a strong possibility” the county’s footballers will wear the Bloody Sunday commemorative jerseys for the upcoming All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo.

The Premier County wore the replica white and green kits to mark the 100th year anniversary of Bloody Sunday in yesterday’s famous Munster final win over Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

They were wearing the colours of local club Grangemockler in that 1920 challenge game against Dublin at Croke Park, when crown forces stormed into the venue during the first-half and opened fire on the crowd.

To honour Tipperary player Michael Hogan and the 13 others killed by British forces that day, they wore the replica jerseys against Cork. They featured the date of the tragedy and an image of Hogan, who was from Grangemockler, on the sleeve.

Sponsors Teneo agreed to forego having their name on the jersey so ‘Tipperary’ could be printed in gold on the front as it was in 1920.

It was announced last February that Tipperary would wear the strip for the 2021 Allianz Football League, but Floyd says they’ll be wearing them for the championship next year as well.

They also look set to retain the strip for the Mayo game in two weeks.

“That would be a strong possibility,” Floyd told The42. “More than likely I’d say.

“Because the original intention was they were going to wear them all next year anyway.

“That was the plan, the agreement we had with the Bloody Sunday committee was that we would bring in the Bloody Sunday jersey as our alternative strip and the footballers would wear it all through 2021.

“It will be the Tipp alternative strip but the footballers will wear it in 2021, that was the agreement.

“The hurlers will be wearing the blue and gold but the footballers will wear the alternative strip.”

When the idea was put forward by Tipperary’s commemoration committee to David Power after they beat Limerick to reach the provincial final, he put it to the players.

“After the Limerick game I got a phone-call asking us if we would like to wear the green and white jersey,” Power said last week. “We tapped into the leadership group and the two words that came back were it would be an ‘honour’ and a ‘privilege’ to wear that jersey.”

Floyd said the players were more than happy to wear the alternative kits against Cork. To adjust to playing in different colours, they trained in the new strips for the 10 days leading into the Munster final.

“They had no problem, the minute we suggested it they were delighted,” he said. “They wore them with honour really. From the very start they had no hesitation.”

The jersey will go on sale at O’Neills and Intersport Elverys exclusively from 4 December.

