Andrew Ormond (Tipperary – JK Brackens) – 1st award.
Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin – St Brigid’s) – 1st award.
Martin Keoghan (Kilkenny – Tullaroan) – 1st award.
John McGrath (Tipperary – Loughmore Castleiney) – 2nd award (2016).
Brian Hayes (Cork – St Finbarr’s) – 1st award.
ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Tipperary lead the way with seven All-Stars on the 2025 hurling selection, while beaten finalists Cork have four awarded.
Leinster champions Kilkenny have two players on the team, while Dublin’s Cian O’Sullivan and Galway’s Cathal Mannion complete the selection. There are ten first-time winners, the largest number of newcomers since the 2013 side.
Huw Lawlor, Ronan Maher, and Darragh Fitzgibbon all claim their third All-Stars, while there is a second award for both John McGrath and Mannion.
Cork midfielder Fitzgibbon is the only member of last year’s team again honoured on this occasion.
Kilkenny’s Martin Keoghan emulates the achievement of his father Liam who was an All-Star winner back in 1997.
For the Mahers and McGraths in Tipperary, this represents the latest achievement by their families. Ronan Maher’s third award is added to the six won by his older brother Padraic. John McGrath’s second award compliments the three won by his older brother Noel.
Tipperary win seven hurling All-Stars with four for Cork
2025 All-Star Hurling Team
(Previous winning years in brackets)
Goalkeeper
Defenders
Midfielders
Forwards
