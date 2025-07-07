The key factors that helped Tipperary defeat Kilkenny to return to hurling bigtime

FOR THE FIRST time since 2019, Tipperary are set to sample the All-Ireland hurling showpiece once more.

Yesterday’s success after a gripping finale against Kilkenny maintains the extraordinary revival after last season finishing bottom of the Munster table with a single point from four games.

But what key factors have underpinned their campaign to date and surfaced against yesterday?

*****

1. New faces shining in 2025

Given how wretched their form was recently, Tipperary needed to attack 2025 in a different fashion. Armed with new personnel, they have done just that. Consider the team that was routed 4-30 to 1-21 last year by Cork, their final opponents on Sunday week, and the scale of personnel turnover since then.

Rhys Shelly, Robert Doyle, Willie Connors, Andrew Ormond, Sam O’Farrell, Darragh McCarthy, Oisin O’Donoghue, Seán Kenneally, and Darragh Stakelum did not feature in that game, but all got some gametime yesterday. That shift has contributed to an upswing in Tipperary’s fortunes.

Think back to the vital moments they produced to steer Tipperary past Kilkenny. In a scoring sense McCarthy chipped in with 1-2, while also assisting Jason Forde for his goal. His strike was overshadowed by Oisin O’Donoghue’s wonder effort that flew to the roof of the net late on, while Sam O’Farrell also added a point.

And then there was the defensive interventions. Robert Doyle rightly will get huge plaudits for blocked John Donnelly’s blasted effort deep in injury-time, but there was a stop of major significance by Rhys Shelly in the 63rd minute. Jordan Molloy drilled in a point attempt that looked set to clear the crossbar but Shelly rose to brilliantly bring the ball down and clear. A Kilkenny score then would have increased their advantage to three at an important stage.

But just as they have done throughout this championship, Tipperary’s new set of faces made their mark.

*****

Advertisement

2. John McGrath’s hurling revival

The injection of freshness into the Tipperary setup has helped, but the renaissance experienced by others has also assisted. Nine years ago John McGrath smashed the ball to the Kilkenny net in front of the Davin End on All-Ireland final day. Yesterday he netted into that goal again – different angle of shot, same result past Eoin Murphy.

The score was critical in its’ timing, the only one that Tipperary registered in the opening 14 minutes and the only score from play by a Tipperary forward until the 20th minute. Kilkenny weaved together some stylish moves to string together a run of early points but McGrath had the alertness to gather the ball that spilled into the air after a Jake Morris effort was blocked by Kilkenny’s scramble defence, the composure to steady himself and plant his feet for a second, and then the technique to lash home an unstoppable drive.

Two goals on the opening day against Limerick, two goals in the vital over Clare in Ennis, and now another green flag raised on semi-final afternoon against Kilkenny. Injury has restricted McGrath, most notably the Achilles tear in 2022, and with his inter-county career seemingly on the slide, he has launched himself back into the mainstream this summer.

*****

3. Noel McGrath influence off the bench

Not to be outdone in the family hurling conversations, McGrath’s older brother Noel entered the action in the 50th minute. He entered the game as Tipperary drew level and 13 minutes left they were facing a two-point deficit, while also operating with a man less following Darragh McCarthy’s red card.

But just like he did at this stage in 2019 against Wexford, McGrath’s calm approach in that scenario worked as he orchestrated Tipperary’s fightback. He made small yet significant contributions, his fingerprints all over Tipperary’s play. A clever stick pass to Andrew Ormond paved the way for him to assist Jake Morris for a 59th minute point. He lunged to scoop the ball out to Morris who set up O’Donoghue for that match-winning goal. In injury-time there was a turnovrer in the heart of his defence and a free won to relieve the pressure.

All season McGrath’s impact off the bench has helped shape Tipperary’s season and this was the latest example. An attempt at landing a fourth All-Ireland senior medal now awaits.

*****

4. Jake Morris switch

Throughout the season Jake Morris has grown in influence in the Tipperary attack. He is now in the Hurler of the Year conversation entering the final game, but Tipperary needed to get him more involved yesterday after an opening quarter where he was on the periphery of the action.

They switched him from the right flank to the left just around the time of his opening score in the 20th minute and he thrived away from the close attentions of Paddy Deegan. By the interval Morris had flighted over two more points, thundering into the game and demonstrating his rising confidence by trying to work a 23rd minute goal that Eoin Murphy tipped over the bar. The second half saw Morris raise another white flag and assist O’Donoghue’s goal.

In a game of tight margins, the switch of Morris was critical in swinging the momentum Tipperary’s way.

*****

5. Management approach

After being hit with torrents of criticism in 2024, Liam Cahill is entitled to take huge satisfaction in his achievement in helping revitalise Tipperary’s fortunes.

In-game decisions yesterday like the Morris switch, the timing and selection of his substitutions, and picking Conor Stakelumn, the scorer of three first-half points, all worked excellently.

Instilling a sense of resilience in the team has also shone through. Coming back with 14 men to defeat Kilkenny follows on from their late rescue act to draw with Limerick, the closing scoring surge that took down Clare, and the recovery from two beatings at the hands of Cork.

Cahill acknowledged their revival but heaped praise on his players for their role, along with the county board.

“It’s huge credit to the players first and foremost. Myself and Mikey, TJ, Declan, we only facilitate them. They’ve been incredible all year, really came back rejuvenated after a club scene late last year and really went after the areas that needed to be corrected from a disappointing 2024.”

“It’s been difficult to navigate over the last two years from my perspective. I won’t deny that. A huge change required, it’s starting to come through now.

“As I said, it’s all down to the players. And to be fair, the alignment with our county board off the field as well.

“On the field and off the field is starting to work in tandem with one another in Tipperary and when you’re trying to create a high performance environment for players to excel, the board has to be working together and I think it’s starting to happen now.”

*****