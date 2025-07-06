GAA to investigate after confusion over final score of Tipperary-Kilkenny game

THE GAA ARE set to investigate after confusion emerged over the ficore of today’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final between Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Tonight the GAA confirmed the official score was 4-20 to 0-30 in Tipperary’s favour and acknowledged the confusion with the GAA set to await the full report from referee James Owens ‘in order to establish how the initial mistake occurred’.

The confusion centred around a Noel McGrath shot in the 70th minute into the Hill 16 end which was waved wide by an umpire.

The scoreboard in Croke Park increased Tipperary’s tally from 4-20 to 4-21, but no white flag was raised. It transpired to be Tipperary’s final score of the game with a Jordan Molloy Kilkenny point the only additional score.

Tipperary boss Liam Cahill and his Kilkenny counterpart Derek Lyng both revealed afterwards that they believed Kilkenny were chasing a three-point deficit towards the end of the game.

That position contribution to Kilkenny’s approach of chasing a goal with both Eoin Cody and John Donnelly taking shots to try to find the net on separate occasions.

The full statement reads:

“The GAA can confirm that the official score at the end of the Tipperary v Kilkenny GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final was 4-20 to 0-30. The GAA acknowledges there was confusion over the final score. The CCCC is awaiting the full referees report in order to establish how the initial mistake occurred.”