Munster's Tom Farrell wins 'Playmaker' award in the URC Awards

MUNSTER’S TOM FARRELL has added his name to the history books as he has been awarded the Playmaker prize in the United Rugby Championship Awards.

The Awards is a means of recognising individual achievement within a team sport, with others such as Ioan Lloyd of Scarlets winning the Gilbert Golden Boot and Harri Millard of Cardiff picking up the OFX Top Try Scorer award.

With 158 points for the category, the Playmaker award is an innovation this season, but the citing awarded to Farrell reads; ‘Adaptability, creativity and composure under pressure define a true playmaker. The Playmaker Award is given to the player who creates chances and tries for his team, with three key metrics used to decide the winner – try assists for his team, successfully completed offloads, and defenders beaten on the pitch.

‘A player is awarded three points for each try assist, 2 points for each offload, and 1 point for each defender beaten.

‘Farrell’s tally of 158 points comes from 5 try assists (15 points), 41 offloads (82 points) and 61 defenders beaten (61 points).

‘He finishes ahead of DHL Stormers fullback, Warrick Gelant (118 points), and Emirates Lions star, Quan Horn (111 points).’