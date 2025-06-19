England's Freeman can be the 'untidy' wing that Farrell likes

ONE OF THE biggest compliments that Andy Farrell has given James Lowe is that the Ireland left wing “finds a way into the game… he’s not a tidy player.”

Farrell clarified that this was a compliment.

“But neither do we want our wingers to be tidy players,” said the Ireland boss.

This was before Mack Hansen had even made his debut for Ireland, but it’s obvious that the Connacht man also fits this description.

Lowe and Hansen are creative players who roam off their wings and make things happen. They’re as likely to put a team-mate into a hole as break through themselves. Both players have sharp finishing instincts, but there is more to their games than tries.

Farrell’s Ireland have been a structured attacking team but he has pushed players like Lowe and Hansen to add an unpredictable edge, to make things messy for the defence just when they think they know what’s coming.

“You don’t want to become too structured so that we just become predictable, like a training-ground side,” said Farrell.

“We don’t want an attack that’s too tidy, we want to play what’s in front of us. The game’s all about decision-making.”

Lowe and Hansen are both in Farrell’s Lions squad now. Hansen will make his return from injury off the bench against Argentina tomorrow, while Lowe will likely make his first appearance in the red jersey next weekend against the Force in Perth.

Both will be eyeing Test spots on the wings but they’ve got competition. Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe starts on the left wing tomorrow against Argentina as he makes his first appearance since an ankle injury in March. The Scot is a serious finisher and a remarkable athlete, but he is not a ballplayer. He doesn’t seem to fit the roaming mould of wing Farrell likes. That’s not to say Farrell doesn’t like massive, fast fellas who can score wonder tries.

Freeman at Lions training in Dublin this week. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

More obviously in the Farrell mould is England and Northampton’s Tommy Freeman, who starts on the right wing tomorrow and is favourite to be there for the Tests. He’s excited by the prospect of the Lions pushing him to roam.

“I think that’s the way I play anyway, but I also think it’s the way a winger has to be these days,” said Freeman in Dublin this week.

“You don’t want wingers staying on the wing and going quiet for phases of games. You want them popping up to inject a bit of pace and power and create that extra number. If you’re standing on your wing and being a bit lazy, that’s where you miss some opportunities.”

Freeman goes as far as to suggest that he nearly prefers assists to scoring himself.

“I always say setting up a try is as good as scoring one. I’m sure that’s the biggest lie you’ve ever heard!”

When he feels he’s had a good game, Freeman bases it on far more than scoring or assisting.

He looks at the number of touches he’s had, defensive contributions, and aerial contests.

“If you can get the ball back in the air and give your team an attacking opportunity, then that’s a big tick for me,” he says.

“You judge yourself on all different bits of the game, not just the try scoring. For me it’s about getting as many involvements as possible. The more times I can get involved and the more touches I get, the better for me.”

Freeman is many people's favourite to start the Tests on the right wing. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

24-year-old Freeman can also play at outside centre, while he was at fullback for nearly the entire Champions Cup final against Bordeaux after early injuries in the Saints backline. Freeman has even filled in at out-half before.

He believes that positional flexibility has helped him to become a better wing. In fact, Freeman says that it’s basically “a centre playing on the wing these days,” given all the demands on wide men.

“The flexibility at 13 and 14 allows you to pick up different cues,” says Freeman.

“Defensively, if you’re at 14 you know you can make good calls not to put your 13 under pressure and vice versa. That does really help. If I can be the guy who connects guys, I’m happy.”

Standing 6ft 3ins tall and weighing more than 100kg, Freeman is a powerful, aggressive presence. He competes well in the air, breaks tackles, has speed, and doesn’t shirk defensive contact either.

His form this season suggests that Freeman is well set for a big Lions tour.

“We want to be playing heads-up rugby,” says the Englishman.

“You’ve got the set-piece and some structure, but outside of that it’s about seeing space and doing what you can to put pressure on.”

Farrell couldn’t have said it better himself.