Stade Francais stay up and La Rochelle miss playoffs in Top 14 final round

STADE FRANCAIS SCRATCHED out a 21-10 victory over Castres to ensure Top 14 survival on the final day of the regular season.

“We’re not going to be cocky,” said Stade forward Paul Gabrillagues. “When you have a season like this, you have to be very humble.”

“Above all, there was a great ‘phew!’”

The Parisians finished one point ahead of Perpignan, who scored five tries in the last 30 minutes to beat first-placed Toulouse 42-35.

Perpignan can save their Top 14 spot if they win a play off against Grenoble, who lost Saturday’s Pro2 final 24-19 to Montauban.

“We were a little disappointed that Paris won, but we gained confidence,” said Perpignan hooker Mathys Lotrian, who scored two tries. “We’re already focused on the Grenoble match.”

The loss hardly mattered to Toulouse, who had long since locked up first place in the table as they chase a third straight domestic title and a fifth in six seasons.

Vanves, crushed 59-28 at European champions Bordeaux Begles, finished last and are relegated.

Bordeaux-Begles ensured second place and the other bye in the playoff first round.

Toulon, who might have stolen second, lost 18-10 at Bayonne, who finished fourth and will start the playoffs at home.

Below them four teams were separated by just two points.

Clermont jumped to fifth with a 23-10 victory at Montpellier.

Clermont overtook Castres, who clung onto the final post-season spot despite their loss in Paris, because La Rochelle crashed 32-18 at Pau, who ended up eighth. Disappointment for Ronan O’Gara’s side.

“I think we played one of our worst matches of the season,” said Castres coach Xavier Sadourny. “But we’ve through. At the same time, it would have been hard not to qualify given the season we’re having.”

In the first round of the playoffs Bayonne will host Clermont and Toulon will play at home against Castres.

– © AFP 2025