Ramos kicks two dramatic extra-time penalties as Toulouse clinch French Top 14 title

FULL-BACK THOMAS Ramos kicked two dramatic penalties in extra-time as Toulouse edged Bordeaux-Begles 39-33 on Saturday to claim a record-extending 24th French Top 14 title.
Ramos’ ice-cold kicks consolidated Toulouse’s place as the giants of French rugby and denied Bordeaux-Begles a domestic and continental double after lifting the Champions Cup last month.
The 29-year-old slotted 24 points in total as Toulouse secured a third straight Top 14 triumph and an 11th consecutive final victory in all competitions.
Lock Guido Petti and flanker Pierre Bochaton were shown yellow cards for Bordeaux-Begles before scrum-half Maxime Lucu slotted an 80th-minute penalty to send the game to extra-time.
Lucu’s kick capped an impressive comeback after they had trailed by 10 points with as many minutes to play at the Stade de France.
On-fire winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey made his first appearance for Bordeaux-Begles since June 7 after recovering from concussion in Yannick Bru’s only alteration from last Saturday’s semi-final win over Toulon in Bayonne.
Advertisement
Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola made no changes from last Friday’s victory over Bayonne with scrum-half Antoine Dupont still out with a serious knee injury.
After a breathless opening quarter in almost 30 degrees Celsius, the sides were level at 6-6 as Lucu and Ramos traded penalties.
It was a stark difference to last season’s decider between the teams when Toulouse steamrolled to a 21-0 lead after just 24 minutes in Marseille, with the Stade de France unavailable due to the Paris Olympics.
Petti was yellow carded after half an hour with Toulouse pressing Bordeaux-Begles’ line.
By half-time, both defences had been breached and Toulouse held a 20-16 advantage after No 8 Anthony Jelonch and flanker Jack Willis crossed either side of winger Damian Penaud’s sublime effort for Bordeaux-Begles.
Bru’s hopes of winning a first Top 14 title for the club only founded in 2006 suffered a blow at the break as Bielle-Biarrey failed to return from the changing rooms, with Arthur Retiere taking his place.
Despite Bielle-Biarrey’s absence Bordeaux-Begles stayed in the game, as fly-half Matthieu Jalibert scored and Englishman Willis completed a double to make it 27-23 with half an hour to go.
The frantic tempo continued going into a tense final 25 minutes as Ramos slotted his third penalty of the game, with Bochaton yellow carded for a high tackle.
Ramos kicked another three points with Bochaton still in the bin as Mola’s men took a stranglehold on the final.
But Petti crossed before Lucu kicked a 40-metre penalty as the full-time gong rang around the stadium to send the match to 20 additional minutes.
Ramos succeeded with the crucial extra-time penalties to send the Toulouse fans delirious.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ramos kicks two dramatic extra-time penalties as Toulouse clinch French Top 14 title
FULL-BACK THOMAS Ramos kicked two dramatic penalties in extra-time as Toulouse edged Bordeaux-Begles 39-33 on Saturday to claim a record-extending 24th French Top 14 title.
Ramos’ ice-cold kicks consolidated Toulouse’s place as the giants of French rugby and denied Bordeaux-Begles a domestic and continental double after lifting the Champions Cup last month.
The 29-year-old slotted 24 points in total as Toulouse secured a third straight Top 14 triumph and an 11th consecutive final victory in all competitions.
Lock Guido Petti and flanker Pierre Bochaton were shown yellow cards for Bordeaux-Begles before scrum-half Maxime Lucu slotted an 80th-minute penalty to send the game to extra-time.
Lucu’s kick capped an impressive comeback after they had trailed by 10 points with as many minutes to play at the Stade de France.
On-fire winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey made his first appearance for Bordeaux-Begles since June 7 after recovering from concussion in Yannick Bru’s only alteration from last Saturday’s semi-final win over Toulon in Bayonne.
Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola made no changes from last Friday’s victory over Bayonne with scrum-half Antoine Dupont still out with a serious knee injury.
After a breathless opening quarter in almost 30 degrees Celsius, the sides were level at 6-6 as Lucu and Ramos traded penalties.
It was a stark difference to last season’s decider between the teams when Toulouse steamrolled to a 21-0 lead after just 24 minutes in Marseille, with the Stade de France unavailable due to the Paris Olympics.
Petti was yellow carded after half an hour with Toulouse pressing Bordeaux-Begles’ line.
By half-time, both defences had been breached and Toulouse held a 20-16 advantage after No 8 Anthony Jelonch and flanker Jack Willis crossed either side of winger Damian Penaud’s sublime effort for Bordeaux-Begles.
Bru’s hopes of winning a first Top 14 title for the club only founded in 2006 suffered a blow at the break as Bielle-Biarrey failed to return from the changing rooms, with Arthur Retiere taking his place.
Despite Bielle-Biarrey’s absence Bordeaux-Begles stayed in the game, as fly-half Matthieu Jalibert scored and Englishman Willis completed a double to make it 27-23 with half an hour to go.
The frantic tempo continued going into a tense final 25 minutes as Ramos slotted his third penalty of the game, with Bochaton yellow carded for a high tackle.
Ramos kicked another three points with Bochaton still in the bin as Mola’s men took a stranglehold on the final.
But Petti crossed before Lucu kicked a 40-metre penalty as the full-time gong rang around the stadium to send the match to 20 additional minutes.
Ramos succeeded with the crucial extra-time penalties to send the Toulouse fans delirious.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Bordeaux-Bègles inches Rugby Top 14 Toulouse