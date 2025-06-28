Ramos kicks two dramatic extra-time penalties as Toulouse clinch French Top 14 title

FULL-BACK THOMAS Ramos kicked two dramatic penalties in extra-time as Toulouse edged Bordeaux-Begles 39-33 on Saturday to claim a record-extending 24th French Top 14 title.

Ramos’ ice-cold kicks consolidated Toulouse’s place as the giants of French rugby and denied Bordeaux-Begles a domestic and continental double after lifting the Champions Cup last month.

The 29-year-old slotted 24 points in total as Toulouse secured a third straight Top 14 triumph and an 11th consecutive final victory in all competitions.

Lock Guido Petti and flanker Pierre Bochaton were shown yellow cards for Bordeaux-Begles before scrum-half Maxime Lucu slotted an 80th-minute penalty to send the game to extra-time.

Lucu’s kick capped an impressive comeback after they had trailed by 10 points with as many minutes to play at the Stade de France.

On-fire winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey made his first appearance for Bordeaux-Begles since June 7 after recovering from concussion in Yannick Bru’s only alteration from last Saturday’s semi-final win over Toulon in Bayonne.

Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola made no changes from last Friday’s victory over Bayonne with scrum-half Antoine Dupont still out with a serious knee injury.

After a breathless opening quarter in almost 30 degrees Celsius, the sides were level at 6-6 as Lucu and Ramos traded penalties.

It was a stark difference to last season’s decider between the teams when Toulouse steamrolled to a 21-0 lead after just 24 minutes in Marseille, with the Stade de France unavailable due to the Paris Olympics.

Petti was yellow carded after half an hour with Toulouse pressing Bordeaux-Begles’ line.

By half-time, both defences had been breached and Toulouse held a 20-16 advantage after No 8 Anthony Jelonch and flanker Jack Willis crossed either side of winger Damian Penaud’s sublime effort for Bordeaux-Begles.

Bru’s hopes of winning a first Top 14 title for the club only founded in 2006 suffered a blow at the break as Bielle-Biarrey failed to return from the changing rooms, with Arthur Retiere taking his place.

Despite Bielle-Biarrey’s absence Bordeaux-Begles stayed in the game, as fly-half Matthieu Jalibert scored and Englishman Willis completed a double to make it 27-23 with half an hour to go.

The frantic tempo continued going into a tense final 25 minutes as Ramos slotted his third penalty of the game, with Bochaton yellow carded for a high tackle.

Ramos kicked another three points with Bochaton still in the bin as Mola’s men took a stranglehold on the final.

But Petti crossed before Lucu kicked a 40-metre penalty as the full-time gong rang around the stadium to send the match to 20 additional minutes.

Ramos succeeded with the crucial extra-time penalties to send the Toulouse fans delirious.

– © AFP 2025