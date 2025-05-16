Advertisement
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to get stuck into.
9.52am, 16 May 2025

Friday 16 May

8.05am
Hurricanes v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action

10.35am
Waratahs v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action

10.40am
AFL, Sydney Swans v Carlton
TNT Sports 1

11.30am
Cycling, Giro d’Italia – Stage 7
TNT Sports 1

1pm
Golf, PGA Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

1pm
Tennis, ATP  and WTA 1000 Rome
Sky Sports Tennis

2pm
Racing, live from York
ITV1

5pm
Athletics, Diamond League Doha
BBC Two

6pm
Stormers v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 1

7pm
Mayo v Louth, All-Ireland U20 football semi-final
TG4 app & player

7.30pm
Cork v Waterford, Munster minor hurling final
Spórt TG4 YouTube

7.35pm
Edinburgh v Ulster, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 2

7.45pm
Bohemians v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Two

7.45pm
Drogheda United v Derry City; St Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City; Waterford v Shamrock Rovers; Galway United v Sligo Rovers; LOI Premier Division.
LOI TV

7.45pm
Treaty United v UCD; Kerry v Wexford; Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk; Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town; LOI First Division.
LOI TV

7.45pm
Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1

7.45pm
Newcastle v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports Extra

8pm
Munster v Benetton, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 1

8pm
Walsall v Chesterfield, League Two play-off semi-final second leg
Sky Sports Football

8.15pm
Chelsea v Manchester United, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

10.30pm
Golf, PGA Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 17 May

4.20am
AFL, Collingwood v Adelaide Crows
TNT Sports 2

4.35am
Fijian Drua v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action

7.15am
AFL, Port Adelaide v Geelong Cats
TNT Sports 1

7.15am
AFL, GWS Giants v Fremantle
TNT Sports Extra

8.05am
Moana Pasifika v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Mix

9.50am
GAA 2025 Highlights
TG4

10.35am
AFL, Western Bulldogs v Essendon
TNT Sports 1

10.35am
Brumbies v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Mix

11am
Cycling, Giro d’Italia – Stage 8
TNT Sports 3

12.30pm
AFC Wimbledon v Notts County, League Two play-off semi-final second leg
Sky Sports +

12.30pm
Celtic v St Mirren, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm
Racing, live from Newbury and Newmarket
ITV1

1pm
Tennis, ATP  and WTA 1000 Rome
Sky Sports Tennis

1.30pm
Bordeaux v Castres, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2

2.30pm
Kerry v Roscommon, All-Ireland senior football championship
GAA+

2.30pm
Galway v Antrim, Leinster senior hurling championship
GAA+

2.30pm
Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football

3pm
WNL Premier Division, Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers; Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town; Waterford v Peamount United; DLR Waves v Cork City; Galway United v Treaty United (5pm);  Wexford v Shelbourne (6pm).
LOI TV

3pm
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix qualifying
Sky Sports Main Event

3.05pm
Northampton v Swansea, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1

4.30pm
Crystal Palace v Manchester City, FA Cup final
BBC One, ITV1 and Premier Sports 1

5pm
Galway v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football championship
GAA+

5pm
Connacht v Zebre, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 2

5pm
Golf, PGA Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm
Bath v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1

6pm
WNBA, New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces
TNT Sports Extra

7.30pm
Longford Town v Finn Harps; LOI First Division
LOI TV

7.35pm
Leinster v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship
RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2

8.05pm
Toulouse v Racing 92, French Rugby Top 14
Premier Sports 1

9.50pm
The Saturday Game, GAA highlights
RTÉ 2

*****

Sunday 18 May

12am
UFC Fight Night, Gilbert Burns v Michael Morales
TNT Sports 1

12.30am
Match of The Day – FA Cup
BBC One

4.10am
AFL, Richmond v North Melbourne
TNT Sports 1

6.20am
AFL, Brisbane Lions v Melbourne
TNT Sports 2

7.40am
AFL, West Coast Eagles v St Kilda
TNT Sports 1

11am
Athletics, Great Manchester Run
BBC Two

11am
Tennis, Women’s Doubles Final
Sky Sports Main Event

11.45am
Cycling, Giro d’Italia – Stage 9
TNT Sports 3

1.30pm
Leitrim v Sligo, Tailteann Cup
GAA+

1.30pm
Chelsea v Manchester United, Women’s FA Cup final
BBC One

2pm
Tipperary v Waterford, Munster senior hurling championship
RTÉ 2

2pm
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix 
Sky Sports F1

2.15pm
West Ham v Nottingham Forest, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

2.20pm
Racing, live from Naas
TG4

3pm
Kilkenny v Dublin, Leinster senior hurling championship
GAA+

3pm
Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1

3pm
Brentford v Fulham, Premier League
Premier Sports 1

4pm
Limerick v Cork, Munster senior hurling championship
RTÉ 2

4.30pm
Arsenal v Newcastle United, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

6pm
Barcelona v Villarreal, La Liga
Premier Sports 1

6pm
Sevilla v Real Madrid, La Liga
Premier Sports 2

7pm
Golf, PGA Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm
Inter Milan v Lazio, Serie A
TNT Sports 2

7.45pm
Parma v Napoli, Serie A
TNT Sports 1

8.05pm
La Rochelle v Montpellier, French Rugby Top 14
Premier Sports 2

9.30pm
The Saturday Game, GAA highlights
RTÉ 2

10.30pm
Match of The Day 2
BBC One

 

