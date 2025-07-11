The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 11 July
8.30am
Golf, Genesis Scottish Open
Sky Sports Main Event
10.40am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Collingwood
TNT Sports 4
11am
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 7
TG4, TNT Sports 1 and ITV4
11am
Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship
Sky Sports Mix
11am
Cricket, England v India, Test Match Day 2
Sky Sports Main Event
12.15pm
Golf, LIV Golf Andalusia
ITVX
1.30pm
Tennis, Wimbledon men’s semi-finals
BBC One and Premier Sports 1
1.30pm
Racing, Newmarket and York
ITV1
7pm
Athletics, Diamond League Monaco
Virgin Media Two
7.45pm
Bohemians v Galway United; Waterford v Cork City; LOI Premier Division.
LOI TV
7.45pm
Wexford v Athlone Town; Bray Wanderers v Dundalk; Treaty Utd v Cobh Ramblers; UCD v Finn Harps; LOI First Division.
LOI TV
8pm
Italy v Spain, Euro 2025
RTÉ 2 and BBC One
9.30pm
Golf, ISCO Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Saturday 12 July
1am
Boxing, Taylor v Serrano III
Netflix
7.15am
AFL, GWS Giants v Geelong Cats
TNT Sports 1
8.05am
New Zealand v France, Rugby Union International
Sky Sports Main Event
9.30am
Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship
Sky Sports Golf
10am
GAA 2025 Highlights
TG4
10.35am
AFL, Richmond v Essendon
TNT Sports Extra
11am
Lions v Invitational Aus-Nz, Rugby Union International
Sky Sports Main Event
11am
Cricket, England v India, Test Match Day 3
Sky Sports Cricket
11.10am
AFL, Fremantle v Hawthorn
TNT Sports Extra
12.15pm
Golf, LIV Golf Andalusia
ITVX
1pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 8
TG4, TNT Sports 1 and ITV4
1.30pm
Racing, Newmarket, York and Ascot
ITV1
2.30pm
Kildare v Limerick, Tailteann Cup final
RTÉ 2
3pm
Golf, Genesis Scottish Open
Sky Sports Golf
3pm
WNL Premier Division: Waterford v Cork City; Shelbourne v Bohemians (4pm); Galway Utd v Sligo Rovers (5pm); Wexford v Athlone Town (6pm).
LOI TV
3.30pm
Tennis, Wimbledon women’s final
BBC One, TNT Sports 4 and Premier Sports 1
4.10pm
South Africa v Italy, Rugby Union International
Sky Sports Action
5pm
Kerry v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football semi-final
RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI
6pm
WNBA, Chicago Sky v Minnesota Lynx
TNT Sports 3
7pm
Ireland v Portugal, Rugby Union International
Virgin Media One
7.30pm
Longford Town v Kerry; LOI First Division.
LOI TV
7.30pm
Cricket, West Indies v Australia, Test Match Day 1
TNT Sports 2
7.35pm
WNL Premier Division: Treaty United v Shamrock Rovers
TG4
7.45pm
Sligo Rovers v Derry City; LOI Premier Division
LOI TV
8pm
Sweden v Germany, Euro 2025
RTÉ 2 and ITV1
8pm
Poland v Denmark, Euro 2025
ITV4
8.40pm
Argentina v England, Rugby Union International
Sky Sports Main Event
9.40pm
Golf, ISCO Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Sunday 13 July
3am
UFC Fight Night, Derrick Lewis v Tallison Teixeira
TNT Sports 1
6.20am
AFL, St Kilda v Sydney Swans
TNT Sports 4
7.40am
AFL, Port Adelaide v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 1
9.30am
Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship
Sky Sports Mix
11am
Cricket, England v India, Test Match Day 4
Sky Sports Main Event
12pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 9
TG4, TNT Sports 1 and ITV4
12.35pm
Golf, LIV Golf Andalusia
ITVX
1.30pm
All-Ireland junior football final
Spórt TG4 YouTube
3pm
WNL Premier Division; DLR Waves v Peamount United
LOI TV
3pm
Preston North End v Liverpool, Friendly
ITV1
3pm
Golf, Genesis Scottish Open
Sky Sports Golf
3.30pm
Tennis, Wimbledon men’s final
BBC One, TNT Sports 2 and Premier Sports 1
4pm
Meath v Donegal, All-Ireland senior football semi-final
RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI
7.30pm
Cricket, West Indies v Australia, Test Match Day 2
TNT Sports 3
8pm
England v Wales, Euro 2025
RTÉ 2 and ITV1
8pm
Chelsea v Paris Saint-Germain, Fifa Club World Cup final
DAZN
Netherlands v France, Euro 2025
ITV4
Golf, ISCO Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
10.15pm
The Sunday Game, GAA highlights
RTÉ 2
