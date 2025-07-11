Advertisement
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy over the next few days.
8.48am, 11 Jul 2025

Friday 11 July

8.30am
Golf, Genesis Scottish Open
Sky Sports Main Event

10.40am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Collingwood
TNT Sports 4

11am
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 7
TG4, TNT Sports 1 and ITV4

11am
Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship
Sky Sports Mix

11am
Cricket, England v India, Test Match Day 2
Sky Sports Main Event

12.15pm
Golf, LIV Golf Andalusia
ITVX

1.30pm
Tennis, Wimbledon men’s semi-finals
BBC One and Premier Sports 1

1.30pm
Racing, Newmarket and York
ITV1

7pm
Athletics, Diamond League Monaco
Virgin Media Two

7.45pm
Bohemians v Galway United; Waterford v Cork City; LOI Premier Division.
LOI TV

7.45pm
Wexford v Athlone Town; Bray Wanderers v Dundalk; Treaty Utd v Cobh Ramblers; UCD v Finn Harps; LOI First Division.
LOI TV

8pm
Italy v Spain, Euro 2025
RTÉ 2 and BBC One

9.30pm
Golf, ISCO Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

*****

Saturday 12 July

1am
Boxing, Taylor v Serrano III
Netflix

7.15am
AFL, GWS Giants v Geelong Cats
TNT Sports 1

8.05am
New Zealand v France, Rugby Union International
Sky Sports Main Event

9.30am
Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship
Sky Sports Golf

10am
GAA 2025 Highlights
TG4

10.35am
AFL, Richmond v Essendon
TNT Sports Extra

11am
Lions v Invitational Aus-Nz, Rugby Union International
Sky Sports Main Event

11am
Cricket, England v India, Test Match Day 3
Sky Sports Cricket

11.10am
AFL, Fremantle v Hawthorn
TNT Sports Extra

12.15pm
Golf, LIV Golf Andalusia
ITVX

1pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 8
TG4, TNT Sports 1 and ITV4

1.30pm
Racing, Newmarket, York and Ascot
ITV1

2.30pm
Kildare v Limerick, Tailteann Cup final
RTÉ 2

3pm
Golf, Genesis Scottish Open
Sky Sports Golf

3pm
WNL Premier Division: Waterford v Cork City; Shelbourne v Bohemians (4pm); Galway Utd v Sligo Rovers (5pm); Wexford v Athlone Town (6pm). 
LOI TV

3.30pm
Tennis, Wimbledon women’s final
BBC One, TNT Sports 4 and Premier Sports 1

4.10pm
South Africa v Italy, Rugby Union International
Sky Sports Action

5pm
Kerry v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football semi-final
RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI

6pm
WNBA, Chicago Sky v Minnesota Lynx
TNT Sports 3

7pm
Ireland v Portugal, Rugby Union International 
Virgin Media One

7.30pm
Longford Town v Kerry; LOI First Division.
LOI TV

7.30pm
Cricket, West Indies v Australia, Test Match Day 1
TNT Sports 2

7.35pm
WNL Premier Division: Treaty United v Shamrock Rovers
TG4

7.45pm
Sligo Rovers v Derry City; LOI Premier Division
LOI TV

8pm
Sweden v Germany, Euro 2025
RTÉ 2 and ITV1

8pm
Poland v Denmark, Euro 2025
ITV4

8.40pm
Argentina v England, Rugby Union International
Sky Sports Main Event

9.40pm
Golf, ISCO Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

*****

Sunday 13 July

3am
UFC Fight Night, Derrick Lewis v Tallison Teixeira
TNT Sports 1

6.20am
AFL, St Kilda v Sydney Swans
TNT Sports 4

7.40am
AFL, Port Adelaide v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 1

9.30am
Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship
Sky Sports Mix

11am
Cricket, England v India, Test Match Day 4
Sky Sports Main Event

12pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 9
TG4, TNT Sports 1 and ITV4

12.35pm
Golf, LIV Golf Andalusia
ITVX

1.30pm
All-Ireland junior football final
Spórt TG4 YouTube

3pm
WNL Premier Division; DLR Waves v Peamount United
LOI TV

3pm
Preston North End v Liverpool, Friendly
ITV1

3pm
Golf, Genesis Scottish Open
Sky Sports Golf

3.30pm
Tennis, Wimbledon men’s final
BBC One, TNT Sports 2 and Premier Sports 1

4pm
Meath v Donegal, All-Ireland senior football semi-final
RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI

7.30pm
Cricket, West Indies v Australia, Test Match Day 2
TNT Sports 3

8pm
England v Wales, Euro 2025
RTÉ 2 and ITV1

8pm
Chelsea v Paris Saint-Germain, Fifa Club World Cup final
DAZN

8pm
Netherlands v France, Euro 2025
ITV4
9pm
Golf, ISCO Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

10.15pm
The Sunday Game, GAA highlights
RTÉ 2

