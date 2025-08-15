Advertisement
Tune in

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
7.31am, 15 Aug 2025

Friday 15 August

8am
Darts, New Zealand Masters
ITVX

8.10am
Rugby, Southland v Manawatu – National Provincial Championship
Sky Sports Action

9.15am
AFL Women’s, Sydney Swans v Richmond
TNT Sports 1

10.20am
AFL, Essendon v St Kilda
TNT Sports 4

11.20am
AFL, Fremantle v Brisbane Lions
TNT Sports Extra

12pm
Golf, Danish Golf Championship – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

12pm
Cycling, Tour of Romandie – Stage 5
TNT Sports 1

12pm
Snooker, Saudia Arabia Masters -  (Later at 6pm)
TNT Sports 3

1.30m
Cycling, Tour of Czech Republic – Stage 2
TNT Sports 4

2.45pm
Cycling, Tour of Denmark – Stage 4 
TNT Sports 1

4pm
Golf, Cambia Portland Classic – LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Mix

5pm
Golf, BMW Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

5.15pm
Golf, LIV Golf Indianapolis 
ITVX

7.45pm
Celtic v Falkirk, Scottish League Cup second round
Premier Sports 1

7.45pm
FAI Cup third round, (Kerry v Cobh Ramblers, Bohemians v Sligo Rovers, Cork City v Waterford, Salthill Devon v Galway United, Finn Harps v Cobh Ramblers)
LOI TV

7.45pm
Women’s FAI Cup quarter-final, Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers
LOI TV

8pm
Liverpool v Bournemouth, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

11pm
Tennis, Cincinnati Open – ATP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event 

*****

Saturday 16 August

1am
Boxing, Itauma v Whyte
DAZN
 
3.35am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v GWS Giants
TNT Sports 2

4.20am
AFL, Carlton v Port Adelaide
TNT Sports 1

6.35am
AFL Women’s, Geelong Cats v North Melbourne
TNT Sports 3

7.15am
AFL, Hawthorn v Melbourne
TNT Sports Extra

8am
Darts, New Zealand Masters
ITVX

8.35am
AFL Women’s, GWS Giants v Essendon
TNT Sports 3

10.15am
Cricket, Australia v South Africa – Twenty20 International 
TNT Sports 4

10.35am
AFL, Adelaide Crows v Collingwood
TNT Sports Extra

10.35am
AFL Women’s, Western Bulldogs v Melbourne
TNT Sports Extra

12pm
Golf, Danish Golf Championship – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

12pm
Cycling, Tour of Romandie – Stage 2 (Women’s UCI World Tour)
TNT Sports 1

12pm
Snooker, Saudia Arabia Masters -  (Later at 6pm)
TNT Sports 3

12.30pm
Aston Villa v Newcastle United, Premier League
TNT Sports 1

12.30pm
Wrexham v West Brom, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event and ITV1

1pm
Free State v Western Province, Rugby Currie Cup
Sky Sports Action

1.30pm
Racing from Newbury
ITV4

2.30m
Cycling, Tour of Czech Republic – Stage 3
TNT Sports 4

2.45pm
Cycling, Tour of Denmark – Stage 5 
TNT Sports 1

3pm
Tottenham v Burnley, Premier League
Premier Sports 1

3pm
Athletics, Diamond League – Silesia
Virgin Media Two and BBC Two

3pm
Women’s FAI Cup, DLR Waves v Treaty United, Peamount United v Athlone Town (5pm), Newbridge Town v Bohemians (6pm)
LOI TV

4.10pm
South Africa v Australia, The Rugby Championship
Sky Sports Action

4.15pm
Golf, LIV Golf Indianapolis 
ITVX

5.15pm
AFLW, Geelong Cats v Kangaroos (deferred coverage)
TG4

5.30pm
Wolves v Manchester City, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

5.45pm
Rangers v Alloa Athletic, Scottish League Cup second round
Premier Sports 1

7.30pm
VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup
Sky Sports Football

8pm
Derry City v Drogheda United, FAI Cup third round
RTÉ 2

8.30pm
Golf, BMW Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

10.10pm
Argentina v New Zealand, The Rugby Championship
Sky Sports +

10.20pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One

11pm
Golf, Cambia Portland Classic – LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

11pm
Tennis, Cincinnati Open – ATP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event 

*****

Sunday 17 August

3.40am
AFL Women’s, Brisbane Lions v Hawthorn
TNT Sports 3

4.10am
AFL, North Melbourne v Richmond
TNT Sports 2

5.10am
AFL Women’s, St Kilda v Adelaide Crows
TNT Sports 4

6.15am
AFL, Sydney Swans v Geelong Cats
TNT Sports 3

7.10am
AFL Women’s, Port Adelaide v Fremantle
TNT Sports 4

7.40am
AFL, Western Bulldogs v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 1

11am
Golf, Danish Golf Championship – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf

12pm
Ipswich Town v Southampton, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

2pm
Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

2pm
Nottingham Forest v Brentford, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League

2.30pm
Donegal SFC, Sean MacCumhaills v Glenswilly
TG4

3.05pm
Golf, LIV Golf Indianapolis 
ITVX

4.30pm
Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

5pm
St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne, FAI Cup third round
LOI TV

5.15pm
AFLW, Port Adelaide v Fremantle (deferred coverage)
TG4

6.30pm
Mallorca v Barcelona, La Liga
Premier Sports 2

7pm
Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town, FAI Cup third round
LOI TV

8.30pm
Basketball, Las Vegas Aces v Dallas Wings – WNBA
TNT Sports 4

9pm
Golf, BMW Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

9pm
Golf, Cambia Portland Classic – LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Mix

10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One

11pm
Tennis, Cincinnati Open – ATP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event 
