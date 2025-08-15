Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday 15 August

8am

Darts, New Zealand Masters

ITVX

8.10am

Rugby, Southland v Manawatu – National Provincial Championship

Sky Sports Action

9.15am

AFL Women’s, Sydney Swans v Richmond

TNT Sports 1

10.20am

AFL, Essendon v St Kilda

TNT Sports 4

11.20am

AFL, Fremantle v Brisbane Lions

TNT Sports Extra

12pm

Golf, Danish Golf Championship – DP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

12pm

Cycling, Tour of Romandie – Stage 5

TNT Sports 1

12pm

Snooker, Saudia Arabia Masters - (Later at 6pm)

TNT Sports 3

1.30m

Cycling, Tour of Czech Republic – Stage 2

TNT Sports 4

2.45pm

Cycling, Tour of Denmark – Stage 4

TNT Sports 1

4pm

Golf, Cambia Portland Classic – LPGA Tour

Sky Sports Mix

5pm

Golf, BMW Championship – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

5.15pm

Golf, LIV Golf Indianapolis

ITVX

7.45pm

Celtic v Falkirk, Scottish League Cup second round

Premier Sports 1

7.45pm

FAI Cup third round, (Kerry v Cobh Ramblers, Bohemians v Sligo Rovers, Cork City v Waterford, Salthill Devon v Galway United, Finn Harps v Cobh Ramblers)

LOI TV

7.45pm

Women’s FAI Cup quarter-final, Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers

LOI TV

8pm

Liverpool v Bournemouth, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

11pm

Tennis, Cincinnati Open – ATP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 16 August

1am

Boxing, Itauma v Whyte

DAZN



3.35am

AFL, Gold Coast Suns v GWS Giants

TNT Sports 2

4.20am

AFL, Carlton v Port Adelaide

TNT Sports 1

6.35am

AFL Women’s, Geelong Cats v North Melbourne

TNT Sports 3

7.15am

AFL, Hawthorn v Melbourne

TNT Sports Extra

8am

Darts, New Zealand Masters

ITVX

8.35am

AFL Women’s, GWS Giants v Essendon

TNT Sports 3

10.15am

Cricket, Australia v South Africa – Twenty20 International

TNT Sports 4

10.35am

AFL, Adelaide Crows v Collingwood

TNT Sports Extra

10.35am

AFL Women’s, Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

TNT Sports Extra

12pm

Golf, Danish Golf Championship – DP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

12pm

Cycling, Tour of Romandie – Stage 2 (Women’s UCI World Tour)

TNT Sports 1

12pm

Snooker, Saudia Arabia Masters - (Later at 6pm)

TNT Sports 3

12.30pm

Aston Villa v Newcastle United, Premier League

TNT Sports 1

12.30pm

Wrexham v West Brom, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event and ITV1

1pm

Free State v Western Province, Rugby Currie Cup

Sky Sports Action

1.30pm

Racing from Newbury

ITV4

2.30m

Cycling, Tour of Czech Republic – Stage 3

TNT Sports 4

2.45pm

Cycling, Tour of Denmark – Stage 5

TNT Sports 1

3pm

Tottenham v Burnley, Premier League

Premier Sports 1

3pm

Athletics, Diamond League – Silesia

Virgin Media Two and BBC Two

3pm

Women’s FAI Cup, DLR Waves v Treaty United, Peamount United v Athlone Town (5pm), Newbridge Town v Bohemians (6pm)

LOI TV

4.10pm

South Africa v Australia, The Rugby Championship

Sky Sports Action

4.15pm

Golf, LIV Golf Indianapolis

ITVX

5.15pm

AFLW, Geelong Cats v Kangaroos (deferred coverage)

TG4

5.30pm

Wolves v Manchester City, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

5.45pm

Rangers v Alloa Athletic, Scottish League Cup second round

Premier Sports 1

7.30pm

VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup

Sky Sports Football

8pm

Derry City v Drogheda United, FAI Cup third round

RTÉ 2

8.30pm

Golf, BMW Championship – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

10.10pm

Argentina v New Zealand, The Rugby Championship

Sky Sports +

10.20pm

Match Of The Day

BBC One

11pm

Golf, Cambia Portland Classic – LPGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

11pm

Tennis, Cincinnati Open – ATP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 17 August

3.40am

AFL Women’s, Brisbane Lions v Hawthorn

TNT Sports 3

4.10am

AFL, North Melbourne v Richmond

TNT Sports 2

5.10am

AFL Women’s, St Kilda v Adelaide Crows

TNT Sports 4

6.15am

AFL, Sydney Swans v Geelong Cats

TNT Sports 3

7.10am

AFL Women’s, Port Adelaide v Fremantle

TNT Sports 4

7.40am

AFL, Western Bulldogs v West Coast Eagles

TNT Sports 1

11am

Golf, Danish Golf Championship – DP World Tour

Sky Sports Golf

12pm

Ipswich Town v Southampton, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

2pm

Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

2pm

Nottingham Forest v Brentford, Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

2.30pm

Donegal SFC, Sean MacCumhaills v Glenswilly

TG4

3.05pm

Golf, LIV Golf Indianapolis

ITVX

4.30pm

Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

5pm

St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne, FAI Cup third round

LOI TV

5.15pm

AFLW, Port Adelaide v Fremantle (deferred coverage)

TG4

6.30pm

Mallorca v Barcelona, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

7pm

Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town, FAI Cup third round

LOI TV

8.30pm

Basketball, Las Vegas Aces v Dallas Wings – WNBA

TNT Sports 4

9pm

Golf, BMW Championship – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

9pm

Golf, Cambia Portland Classic – LPGA Tour

Sky Sports Mix

10.30pm

Match Of The Day

BBC One

11pm

Tennis, Cincinnati Open – ATP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

