Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 15 August
8am
Darts, New Zealand Masters
ITVX
8.10am
Rugby, Southland v Manawatu – National Provincial Championship
Sky Sports Action
9.15am
AFL Women’s, Sydney Swans v Richmond
TNT Sports 1
10.20am
AFL, Essendon v St Kilda
TNT Sports 4
11.20am
AFL, Fremantle v Brisbane Lions
TNT Sports Extra
12pm
Golf, Danish Golf Championship – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
12pm
Cycling, Tour of Romandie – Stage 5
TNT Sports 1
12pm
Snooker, Saudia Arabia Masters - (Later at 6pm)
TNT Sports 3
1.30m
Cycling, Tour of Czech Republic – Stage 2
TNT Sports 4
2.45pm
Cycling, Tour of Denmark – Stage 4
TNT Sports 1
4pm
Golf, Cambia Portland Classic – LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Mix
5pm
Golf, BMW Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
5.15pm
Golf, LIV Golf Indianapolis
ITVX
7.45pm
Celtic v Falkirk, Scottish League Cup second round
Premier Sports 1
7.45pm
FAI Cup third round, (Kerry v Cobh Ramblers, Bohemians v Sligo Rovers, Cork City v Waterford, Salthill Devon v Galway United, Finn Harps v Cobh Ramblers)
LOI TV
7.45pm
Women’s FAI Cup quarter-final, Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers
LOI TV
8pm
Liverpool v Bournemouth, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
11pm
Tennis, Cincinnati Open – ATP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Saturday 16 August
1am
Boxing, Itauma v Whyte
DAZN
3.35am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v GWS Giants
TNT Sports 2
4.20am
AFL, Carlton v Port Adelaide
TNT Sports 1
6.35am
AFL Women’s, Geelong Cats v North Melbourne
TNT Sports 3
7.15am
AFL, Hawthorn v Melbourne
TNT Sports Extra
8am
Darts, New Zealand Masters
ITVX
8.35am
AFL Women’s, GWS Giants v Essendon
TNT Sports 3
10.15am
Cricket, Australia v South Africa – Twenty20 International
TNT Sports 4
10.35am
AFL, Adelaide Crows v Collingwood
TNT Sports Extra
10.35am
AFL Women’s, Western Bulldogs v Melbourne
TNT Sports Extra
12pm
Golf, Danish Golf Championship – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
12pm
Cycling, Tour of Romandie – Stage 2 (Women’s UCI World Tour)
TNT Sports 1
12pm
Snooker, Saudia Arabia Masters - (Later at 6pm)
TNT Sports 3
12.30pm
Aston Villa v Newcastle United, Premier League
TNT Sports 1
12.30pm
Wrexham v West Brom, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event and ITV1
1pm
Free State v Western Province, Rugby Currie Cup
Sky Sports Action
1.30pm
Racing from Newbury
ITV4
2.30m
Cycling, Tour of Czech Republic – Stage 3
TNT Sports 4
2.45pm
Cycling, Tour of Denmark – Stage 5
TNT Sports 1
3pm
Tottenham v Burnley, Premier League
Premier Sports 1
3pm
Athletics, Diamond League – Silesia
Virgin Media Two and BBC Two
3pm
Women’s FAI Cup, DLR Waves v Treaty United, Peamount United v Athlone Town (5pm), Newbridge Town v Bohemians (6pm)
LOI TV
4.10pm
South Africa v Australia, The Rugby Championship
Sky Sports Action
4.15pm
Golf, LIV Golf Indianapolis
ITVX
5.15pm
AFLW, Geelong Cats v Kangaroos (deferred coverage)
TG4
5.30pm
Wolves v Manchester City, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5.45pm
Rangers v Alloa Athletic, Scottish League Cup second round
Premier Sports 1
7.30pm
VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup
Sky Sports Football
8pm
Derry City v Drogheda United, FAI Cup third round
RTÉ 2
8.30pm
Golf, BMW Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
10.10pm
Argentina v New Zealand, The Rugby Championship
Sky Sports +
10.20pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One
11pm
Golf, Cambia Portland Classic – LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
11pm
Tennis, Cincinnati Open – ATP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Sunday 17 August
3.40am
AFL Women’s, Brisbane Lions v Hawthorn
TNT Sports 3
4.10am
AFL, North Melbourne v Richmond
TNT Sports 2
5.10am
AFL Women’s, St Kilda v Adelaide Crows
TNT Sports 4
6.15am
AFL, Sydney Swans v Geelong Cats
TNT Sports 3
7.10am
AFL Women’s, Port Adelaide v Fremantle
TNT Sports 4
7.40am
AFL, Western Bulldogs v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 1
11am
Golf, Danish Golf Championship – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf
12pm
Ipswich Town v Southampton, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
2pm
Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
2pm
Nottingham Forest v Brentford, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League
2.30pm
Donegal SFC, Sean MacCumhaills v Glenswilly
TG4
3.05pm
Golf, LIV Golf Indianapolis
ITVX
4.30pm
Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5pm
St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne, FAI Cup third round
LOI TV
5.15pm
AFLW, Port Adelaide v Fremantle (deferred coverage)
TG4
6.30pm
Mallorca v Barcelona, La Liga
Premier Sports 2
7pm
Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town, FAI Cup third round
LOI TV
8.30pm
Basketball, Las Vegas Aces v Dallas Wings – WNBA
TNT Sports 4
9pm
Golf, BMW Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
9pm
Golf, Cambia Portland Classic – LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Mix
10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One
11pm
Tennis, Cincinnati Open – ATP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
