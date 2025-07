Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday 25 July

9.30am

Golf, Women’s Scottish Open

Sky Sports Golf

10.20am

AFL, Essendon v Western Bulldogs

TNT Sports 3

10.50am

AFL, GWS Giants v Sydney Swans

TNT Sports Extra

11am

Cricket, England v India – Test Match Day 3

Sky Sports Main Event

11.30am

Tennis, ATP Tour 250 Kitzbuhel, Umag; ATP Tour 500 Washington; WTA Tour 250 Prague; WTA Tour 500 Washington

Sky Sports Tennis

12.40pm

Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 19

TG4, TNT Sports 1 and ITV4

1.05pm

Golf, LIV Golf UK

ITVX

1.30pm

Golf, Senior Open Championship

Sky Sports Golf

7pm

Golf, 3M Open – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

7.45pm

Cork City v Sligo Rovers; LOI Premier Division

Virgin Media Two

7.45pm

Galway United v Waterford; Derry City v Bohemians LOI Premier Division.

LOI TV

7.45pm

Dundalk v Wexford; Finn Harps v Cobh Ramblers; Kerry v UCD; Athlone Town v Treaty United; LOI First Division.

LOI TV

8pm

Darts, World Matchplay quarter-finals

Sky Sports Main Event

11pm

Tennis, Citi Open, Washington D.C.

Sky Sports Main Event



*****

Saturday 26 July

4.20am

AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Brisbane Lions

TNT Sports 1

7.15am

AFL, Fremantle v West Coast Eagles

TNT Sports 1

10am

GAA 2025, Highlights

TG4

10.35am

AFL, North Melbourne v Geelong Cats

TNT Sports Extra

11am

Australia v British & Irish Lions

Sky Sports Main Event

11am

Cricket, England v India – Test Match Day 4

Sky Sports Cricket

11.10am

AFL, Adelaide Crows v Port Adelaide

TNT Sports Extra

11.30am

Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 20

TG4, TNT Sports 1 and ITV4

12pm

Golf, Women’s Scottish Open

Sky Sports Golf

1pm

Tennis, ATP Tour 250 Kitzbuhel, Umag; ATP Tour 500 Washington; WTA Tour 250 Prague; WTA Tour 500 Washington

Sky Sports Tennis

1.05pm

Golf, LIV Golf UK

ITVX

1.30pm

Golf, Senior Open Championship

Sky Sports Golf

1.30pm

Racing, Ascot and York

ITV1

3pm

Cork v Waterford, All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final

RTÉ 2

3pm

Bohemians v Shelbourne, Women’s All-Island Cup semi-final

LOI TV

3pm

Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix qualifying

Sky Sports F1

5pm

Galway v Tipperary, All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final

RTÉ 2

5pm

Galway United v Wexford, Women’s All-Island Cup semi-final

LOI TV

7pm

Athletics, Triathlon Super League – Toronto, Canada

TNT Sports 1

7pm

Golf, 3M Open – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

7.30pm

Longford Town v Bray Wanderers; LOI First Division

LOI TV

7.30pm

Boxing, Garner v Bellotti

DAZN

8pm

UFC Fight Night, Robert Whittaker v Reinier de Ridder

TNT Sports 2

8pm

Darts, World Matchplay semi-finals

Sky Sports Main Event

9pm

Everton v Bournemouth, Premier League Summer Series

Sky Sports Premier League

9pm

Tennis, Citi Open, Washington D.C.

Sky Sports Tennis

9.30pm

GAA, Up For The Match

RTÉ One

*****

Sunday 27 July

12am

Manchester United v West Ham, Premier League Summer Series

Sky Sports Main Event

5.10am

AFL, Richmond v Collingwood

TNT Sports 2

6.15am

AFL, St Kilda v Melbourne

TNT Sports 1

10am

Tennis, ATP Tour 250 Kitzbuhel, Umag; ATP Tour 500 Washington; WTA Tour 250 Prague; WTA Tour 500 Washington

Sky Sports Tennis

11am

Cricket, England v India – Test Match Day 5

Sky Sports Main Event

12pm

Golf, Women’s Scottish Open

Sky Sports Golf

1.05pm

Golf, LIV Golf UK

ITV4

2pm

Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix

Sky Sports Main Event

3pm

Cycling, Tour De France – Stage 21

TG4, TNT Sports 1 and ITV4

3.30pm

Kerry v Donegal, All-Ireland senior football final

RTÉ One and BBC Two

4pm

Golf, Senior Open Championship

Sky Sports Golf

5pm

England v Spain, Women’s Euro 2025 final

RTÉ Two, BBC One and ITV1

6pm

Basketball, Connecticut Sun v Golden State Warriors – WNBA

TNT Sports 4

7pm

Golf, 3M Open – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

8pm

Darts, World Matchplay final

Sky Sports Main Event

9.30pm

The Sunday Game, GAA highlights

RTÉ 2

10pm

Tennis, Citi Open, Washington D.C.

Sky Sports Main Event