UL Bohemian crowned back-to-back AIL champions after 82nd-minute try

UL Bohemian 29

Railway Union 24

Dave Mervyn reports from Aviva Stadium

EILÍS CAHILL’S 82ND-minute try was worth its weight in gold as UL Bohemian dramatically outlasted Railway Union to win back-to-back Energia All-Ireland League titles for the first time since 2018.

Twelve months on from the historic first Women’s Division decider to be held at the Aviva Stadium, UL Bohs prevailed again on a 29-24 scoreline despite being without Aoife Corey and Jane Clohessy, Ireland’s two debutants against Scotland yesterday.

Table toppers Railway Union, who had put together a terrific 19-match winning run, led this enthralling encounter on three occasions. Caoimhe McCormack converted replacement Katie O’Dwyer’s 63rd-minute try for a 24-17 advantage.

However, Fiona Hayes’ UL side displayed their mettle with replacement Gráinne Burke burrowing over before Cahill did likewise to take the Limerick club’s record haul of league crowns to 15.

It was final heartbreak for Railway for a third year running, and this one will cut the deepest. They trailed 12-10 at half-time, with Laoise McGonagle and Chisom Ugwueru replying to unconverted tries from Laura Sheehan and Lindsay Peat.

Railway had the upperhand when a levelling penalty try, coupled with Éabha Nic Dhonnacha’s yellow card, cancelled out a Chloe Pearse score. O’Dwyer’s effort on the hour mark was not enough though, as a never-say-die UL came out on top.

Railway Union scorers

Tries: Laura Sheehan, Lindsay Peat, Penalty try, Katie O’Dwyer;

Pen try con: Caoimhe McCormack

UL Bohemian scorers

Tries: Laoise McGonagle, Chisom Ugwueru, Chloe Pearse, Gráinne Burke, Eilís Cahill; Cons: Kate Flannery 2