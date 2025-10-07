Advertisement
Ulster's Robert Baloucoune. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Boost for Ulster as Baloucoune and O'Sullivan return from injury

Jacob Stockdale and Michael Lowry remain doubts for Saturday’s clash with the Bulls.
12.27pm, 7 Oct 2025

ULSTER WING ROBERT Baloucoune is available for selection for the province’s URC meeting with the Bulls this Saturday [KO 7.45pm].

Baloucoune has yet to feature for Ulster this season after suffering an ankle injury in May, but returned to play for Ballynahinch in the AIL last weekend.

And Ulster have confirmed the 28-year-old is now in line to make his first appearance of the season in Saturday’s home game against the Bulls.

Loosehead Eric O’Sullivan has also returned to training following, but backs Michael Lowry (abdominal strain) and Jacob Stockdale (foot) remain doubts, with their fitness to be monitored through this week.

Callum Reid should be available next week following a concussion, while there is no return date set for James McNabney, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Ben Moxham (knee), Lorcan McLoughlin (elbow) and Ethan McIlroy (knee) are all expected to be unavailable until December.

