Aidan Morgan. Ben Brady/INPHO
Ulster Rugby confirm that fly-half Aidan Morgan has left 'by mutual consent'

Former Hurricanes player failed to ignite for Richie Murphy’s side.
11.43am, 21 May 2025
ULSTER RUGBY HAVE announced that fly-half Aidan Morgan is set to leave the province by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old Kiwi joined the province from Super Rugby side Hurricanes, but found as the season wore on, his opportunities more limited.

Speaking through the Ulster Rugby media, Morgan said, “I want to thank Ulster Rugby fans, the players and staff for the part they have played in welcoming me in since joining last summer.

“I have enjoyed my time here in Belfast with Ulster, learning and growing as a player and a person.

“Thank you for the great memories and I wish everyone all the best for the future.”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham added, “Aidan has been the consummate professional during his time here, but as the season unfolded, with opportunities more limited, we have mutually agreed to an early release, which we very amicably believe is in the best interests of both parties.

“Going into the 2025/26 season, we will have three fully contracted fly-halves, between 21 and 26 years of age, all of which we need to continue to develop and get the very best out of in the seasons ahead.”

