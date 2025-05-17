The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Leinster host Scarlets while Munster travel to play Sharks in URC quarter-finals
LEINSTER FACE Scarlets in Dublin while Munster travel to Durban to take on the Sharks in the URC quarter-finals on the last weekend of the month.
Munster and Leinster will not meet again until the final, should they progress.
The results from Round 18 ensured that the four home teams were ranked: Leinster (1), Bulls (2) Sharks (3) and Glasgow Warriors (4).
Quarter-finals:
Friday 30 May
QF4: (4) Glasgow Warriors v (5) DHL Stormers
Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
KO: 7:35pm
Live on Premier Sports, URC.tv
Saturday, 31 May
QF2: (2) Vodacom Bulls v (7) Edinburgh
Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
KO: 12:30pm Irish time
Live Premier Sports, URC.tv
QF1: (1) Leinster v (8) Scarlets
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
KO: 3pm
Live on RTE, BBC Wales, Premier Sports, URC.tv
QF3: (3) Sharks v (6) Munster
Venue: Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
KO: 5.30pm Irish time
Live on TG4, Premier Sports, URC.tv
Semi-Finals – Saturday, 7 June
SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF4
SF2: Winner QF2 v Winner QF3
URC Grand Final – Saturday, 14 June
Winner SF1 v Winner SF2
