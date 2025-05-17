Leinster host Scarlets while Munster travel to play Sharks in URC quarter-finals

LEINSTER FACE Scarlets in Dublin while Munster travel to Durban to take on the Sharks in the URC quarter-finals on the last weekend of the month.

Munster and Leinster will not meet again until the final, should they progress.

The results from Round 18 ensured that the four home teams were ranked: Leinster (1), Bulls (2) Sharks (3) and Glasgow Warriors (4).

Quarter-finals:

Friday 30 May

QF4: (4) Glasgow Warriors v (5) DHL Stormers

Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

KO: 7:35pm

Live on Premier Sports, URC.tv

Saturday, 31 May

QF2: (2) Vodacom Bulls v (7) Edinburgh

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

KO: 12:30pm Irish time

Live Premier Sports, URC.tv

QF1: (1) Leinster v (8) Scarlets

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

KO: 3pm

Live on RTE, BBC Wales, Premier Sports, URC.tv

QF3: (3) Sharks v (6) Munster

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban

KO: 5.30pm Irish time

Live on TG4, Premier Sports, URC.tv

Semi-Finals – Saturday, 7 June

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF4

SF2: Winner QF2 v Winner QF3

URC Grand Final – Saturday, 14 June

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2