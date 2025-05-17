Advertisement
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeCONFIRMED

Leinster host Scarlets while Munster travel to play Sharks in URC quarter-finals

Irish sides can not meet again until the final should they progress.
10.01pm, 17 May 2025
18

LEINSTER FACE Scarlets in Dublin while Munster travel to Durban to take on the Sharks in the URC quarter-finals on the last weekend of the month.

Munster and Leinster will not meet again until the final, should they progress.

The results from Round 18 ensured that the four home teams were ranked: Leinster (1), Bulls (2) Sharks (3) and Glasgow Warriors (4).

 

Quarter-finals:

Friday 30 May

QF4: (4) Glasgow Warriors v (5) DHL Stormers

Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

KO: 7:35pm

Live on Premier Sports, URC.tv
Saturday, 31 May

QF2: (2) Vodacom Bulls v (7) Edinburgh

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

KO: 12:30pm Irish time

Live Premier Sports, URC.tv
QF1: (1) Leinster v (8) Scarlets

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

KO: 3pm

Live on RTE, BBC Wales, Premier Sports, URC.tv
QF3: (3) Sharks v (6) Munster

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban

KO: 5.30pm Irish time

Live on TG4, Premier Sports, URC.tv

 

Semi-Finals – Saturday, 7 June
SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF4
SF2: Winner QF2 v Winner QF3
URC Grand Final – Saturday, 14 June
Winner SF1 v Winner SF2

Author
View 18 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
18 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie