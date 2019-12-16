This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Schalke boss insists goalkeeper's shocking red card challenge wasn't intentional

Alexander Nubel left his mark on Mijat Gacinovic during Schalke’s 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Dec 2019, 10:33 AM
1 hour ago 3,650 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4935201

firo-15-12-2019-football-season-20192020-1-bundesliga-fc-schalke-04-eintracht-frankfurt Alexander Nubel is consoled by David Wagner after being sent off for Schalke against Eintracht Frankfurt. Source: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme

DAVID WAGNER HAS said that Alexander Nubel did not intend to do harm to Mijat Gacinovic with his horror challenge in Schalke’s 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Schalke goalkeeper was shown a 66th-minute red card for a wild lunge with his foot that caught his opponent high on the chest.

Head coach Wagner accepted that referee Felix Zwayer had little option other than to give Nubel his marching orders, but defended his captain.

“Alexander Nubel wasn’t trying to catch Mijat Gacinovic when he was sent off, but just arrived too late,” Wagner said in quotes reported by Schalke’s official website.

“It obviously looks really bad. The referee’s decision was definitely correct. Markus Schubert was great after coming on, as was Juan Miranda.”

Gacinovic later posted on Instagram to show the result of the challenge, with stud marks visible across the midfielder’s chest.

Screen Shot 2019-12-16 at 10.28.23 Mijat Gacinovic posted to Instagram after the game. Source: Instagram

Schalke’s win, which was sealed by Benito Raman’s effort in the 53rd minute, leaves them fourth in the table and five points adrift of leaders RB Leipzig.

