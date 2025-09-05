Former Cork coach O'Rourke joins Waterford management as Kelly steps down

FORMER CORK HURLING coach Donal O’Rourke is join his native Waterford’s management team for the 2026 season.

Waterford boss Peter Queally has added O’Rourke to his setup, while former Tipperary star Eoin Kelly has departed after being a selector for the last three years.

Advertisement

O’Rourke served under Cork boss Pat Ryan for the past three seasons, helping them reach the last two All-Ireland finals, while also claiming Munster and league silverware this year.

Waterford chairperson Neil Moore praised the contribution of Mullinahone’s Kelly to the Waterford team.

Waterford GAA announces changes to Senior Hurling Management Team pic.twitter.com/BUgR8aAM34 — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) September 5, 2025

“Eoin has given tremendous service to Waterford over the past three years. His passion for the game and his insight have been greatly appreciated by players and management alike. On behalf of everyone in Waterford GAA, I want to thank him sincerely for his time and dedication.”

Cappoquin native O’Rourke is a former Waterford camogie manager and now links up with his county’s senior hurling team.