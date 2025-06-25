Waterford 'formally sanctioned' by FAI over alleged racist incident during Shamrock Rovers tie

WATERFORD FC HAS announced that the club has been “formally sanctioned” by the FAI following an alleged racist incident which took place during their Premier Division game against Shamrock Rovers FC on Friday, 16 May.

The target of the alleged comment was 17-year-old Rovers player Victor Ozhianvuna.

An investigation was launched in the aftermath of the event at Waterford’s home grounds in the RSC. At the time, the Blues released a statement expressing their disappointment and confirming that they are “fully co-operating with the authorities on the matter”. The League of Ireland later revealed that they had also been made aware of the matter.

The FAI today declined to reveal the sanction, citing confidentiality, though it is understood the FAI appreciated Waterford’s handling of the incident and this was taken into account when the sanction was levied.

Waterford FC have also revealed that an investigation “remains ongoing” with An Garda Síochána.

The 42 has contacted An Garda Síochána for a statement on the investigation.

The club’s statement in full reads:

“Waterford Football Club can confirm the club has been formally sanctioned by the FAI following a racist incident that took place during our SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division game against Shamrock Rovers FC on Friday 16th May.

“Waterford FC stand side by side with the League of Ireland and our supporters in taking a zero-tolerance approach to tackling racism within the game.

“This investigation remains ongoing with An Garda Síochána. Waterford FC will remain in close support to An Garda Siochána in this investigation.”

With reporting by Gavin Cooney