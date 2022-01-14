Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tomorrow's O'Byrne Cup clash between Westmeath and Carlow off

Kildare had already sealed their progression as Group C winners.

By Emma Duffy Friday 14 Jan 2022, 2:35 PM
The game was scheduled for Lakepoint Park Mullingar tomorrow.
The game was scheduled for Lakepoint Park Mullingar tomorrow.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

TOMORROW’S O’BYRNE CUP clash between Westmeath and Carlow will no longer go ahead.

“The O Byrne Cup game — Westmeath v Carlow — scheduled for Lakepoint Park Mullingar tomorrow (2pm) – will not now take place,” read a statement from Leinster GAA today.

The42 understands that Carlow are unable to field a team, for what effectively would have been a dead rubber.

While the cause is unknown, many counties around the country are struggling with Covid-19 issues and injuries as preparations for the 2022 season ramp up.

Carlow and Westmeath were joined in Group C by Kildare, who advance to the semi-final stage as winners after two comprehensive victories.

The Lilywites sealed their last-four spot with an 18-point win over the Barrowsiders in Netwatch Cullen Park last night, securing their progression in the competition irrespective of whether the Carlow-Westmeath game was played or not.

Dublin, Louth, Offaly and Longford are in Group A, with Meath, Laois, Wicklow and Wexford making up Group B.

- Additional reporting by Gavin Cooney.

