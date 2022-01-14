Tomorrow's O'Byrne Cup clash between Westmeath and Carlow off

The game was scheduled for Lakepoint Park Mullingar tomorrow.

TOMORROW’S O’BYRNE CUP clash between Westmeath and Carlow will no longer go ahead.

“The O Byrne Cup game — Westmeath v Carlow — scheduled for Lakepoint Park Mullingar tomorrow (2pm) – will not now take place,” read a statement from Leinster GAA today.

The42 understands that Carlow are unable to field a team, for what effectively would have been a dead rubber.

While the cause is unknown, many counties around the country are struggling with Covid-19 issues and injuries as preparations for the 2022 season ramp up.

Carlow and Westmeath were joined in Group C by Kildare, who advance to the semi-final stage as winners after two comprehensive victories.

The Lilywites sealed their last-four spot with an 18-point win over the Barrowsiders in Netwatch Cullen Park last night, securing their progression in the competition irrespective of whether the Carlow-Westmeath game was played or not.

Dublin, Louth, Offaly and Longford are in Group A, with Meath, Laois, Wicklow and Wexford making up Group B.

- Additional reporting by Gavin Cooney.