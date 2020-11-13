Wexford wait on late Lee Chin fitness test as Davy Fitz makes three changes for Clare battle

Lee Chin and Davy Fitzgerald after last year's Leinster final victory.

WEXFORD STAR LEE Chin faces a late fitness test to see if he can start as Davy Fitzgerald’s side face Clare in their All-Ireland SHC qualifier tomorrow.

The Faythe Harriers man is named to start at centre-half forward, though the results of a fitness test tomorrow morning will determine whether or not he will grace the turf of O’Moore Park, Portlaoise [throw-in 2pm].

Jack O’Connor is down to start alongside him in the half-forward line as one of three changes, while his St Martin’s team-mate Joe O’Connor and David Dunne of Davidstown Courtnacuddy also come into the starting side.

Darren Morrissey, Kevin Foley, Shaun Murphy all drop out of the team ahead of the Davy Fitz-Brian Lohan showdown.

The Clare team has not yet been released, though David McInerney will be an absentee after his red card appeal was rejected.

The Wexford Senior Hurling Team to face @GaaClare in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Rd 2 Qualifier tomorrow in MW Hire O'Moore Park. Throw in at 2pm.



The game is live streamed on @GAAGO and live commentary on @SouthEastRadio pic.twitter.com/3Ih7q15jBG — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) November 13, 2020

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

4. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James)

7. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

8. Aidan Nolan (Halfway Huse Bunclody)

9. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

10. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)*

12. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

13. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)

14. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)

15. David Dunne (Davidstown Courtnacuddy).

* dependant on results of a fitness test on Saturday morning

