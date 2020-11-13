BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 14 November 2020
Advertisement

Wexford wait on late Lee Chin fitness test as Davy Fitz makes three changes for Clare battle

Portlaoise plays host to tomorrow’s mouth-watering qualifier.

By Emma Duffy Friday 13 Nov 2020, 11:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,641 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5266506
Lee Chin and Davy Fitzgerald after last year's Leinster final victory.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Lee Chin and Davy Fitzgerald after last year's Leinster final victory.
Lee Chin and Davy Fitzgerald after last year's Leinster final victory.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WEXFORD STAR LEE Chin faces a late fitness test to see if he can start as Davy Fitzgerald’s side face Clare in their All-Ireland SHC qualifier tomorrow.

The Faythe Harriers man is named to start at centre-half forward, though the results of a fitness test tomorrow morning will determine whether or not he will grace the turf of O’Moore Park, Portlaoise [throw-in 2pm].

Jack O’Connor is down to start alongside him in the half-forward line as one of three changes, while his St Martin’s team-mate Joe O’Connor and David Dunne of Davidstown Courtnacuddy also come into the starting side.

Darren Morrissey, Kevin Foley, Shaun Murphy all drop out of the team ahead of the Davy Fitz-Brian Lohan showdown.

The Clare team has not yet been released, though David McInerney will be an absentee after his red card appeal was rejected.

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
4. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)
6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James)
7. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

8. Aidan Nolan (Halfway Huse Bunclody)
9. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

10. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)
11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)*
12. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

13. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)
14. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)
15. David Dunne (Davidstown Courtnacuddy).

* dependant on results of a fitness test on Saturday morning

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie