Shelbourne go top after draw with Galway, while Cork City pick up their second win of the season

REBECCA CREAGH SCORED from the spot to earn Shelbourne a 1-1 draw at home to Galway United this afternoon.

The 29-year-old’s penalty takes her top of the scoring charts with six goals as Shels continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The visitors took the lead inside two minutes thanks to Aoife Brennan before the Dublin side levelled it up before the break.

Cork City, meanwhile, picked up their second win of the season with a 3-0 win away to DLR Waves on Saturday evening.

Goals from Katie McCarthy, Lauren Egbuloniu and Christina Dring ensured the visitors picked up all three points.

The win moves Cork into the top four, three points behind Peamount United. The latter can continue their flawless start to the season when they face Kilkenny United on Sunday afternoon.

