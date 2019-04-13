This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shelbourne go top after draw with Galway, while Cork City pick up their second win of the season

Rebecca Creagh was on target for Shels this afternoon at Tolka Park.

By Cian Roche Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 10:24 PM
16 minutes ago 348 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4591046
Shelbourne's Rebecca Creagh.
Image: Maurice Frazer
Shelbourne's Rebecca Creagh.
Shelbourne's Rebecca Creagh.
Image: Maurice Frazer

REBECCA CREAGH SCORED from the spot to earn Shelbourne a 1-1 draw at home to Galway United this afternoon.

The 29-year-old’s penalty takes her top of the scoring charts with six goals as Shels continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The visitors took the lead inside two minutes thanks to Aoife Brennan before the Dublin side levelled it up before the break.

Cork City, meanwhile, picked up their second win of the season with a 3-0 win away to DLR Waves on Saturday evening.

Goals from Katie McCarthy, Lauren Egbuloniu and Christina Dring ensured the visitors picked up all three points.

The win moves Cork into the top four, three points behind Peamount United. The latter can continue their flawless start to the season when they face Kilkenny United on Sunday afternoon.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie