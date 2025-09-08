Jennifer Lehane exits World Championships in Liverpool

JENNIFER LEHANE BOWED out of the World Boxing Championships today with defeat at the hands of USA’s Yoseline Perez.

The last 16 fight in Liverpool saw the 5-0 decision go to the 54kg Paris Olympian’s opponent.

Perez, the top seed in the weight, triumphed as the judges scored the bout – 26-30, 27-28, 27-29, 26-30, 26-30 – following a point deduction for Irish boxer Lehane.

Judges scored the bout 26: 30; 27:29, 27: 29, 26:30, 26: 30, following a point… pic.twitter.com/8LwOkWK7xR — IABA (@IABABOXING) September 8, 2025

The action continues this afternoon with Irish interest as Jack Marley takes on Kazakhstan fighter Sagyndyk Togambay, while this evening Grainne Walsh goes up against Spanish opponent Mariana Soto Torres.

Tomorrow’s fights see Lisa O’Rourke first up in her quarter-final (70k) against top seed in Australian Lekeisha Pergolit.

At the last 16 stages there are three fights for Irish competitors as Patsy Joyce takes on Bulgarian Javier Ibanez Diaz (55kg), Dean Clancy against Georgian Lasha Guruli (65kg), while Brian Kennedy is against Ukrainian Danylo Zhasan (85kg).