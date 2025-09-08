Advertisement
More Stories
Jennifer Lehane. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
FreeBoxing

Jennifer Lehane exits World Championships in Liverpool

Jack Marley and Grainne Walsh both fight later today.
2.41pm, 8 Sep 2025

JENNIFER LEHANE BOWED out of the World Boxing Championships today with defeat at the hands of USA’s Yoseline Perez.

The last 16 fight in Liverpool saw the 5-0 decision go to the 54kg Paris Olympian’s opponent.

Perez, the top seed in the weight, triumphed as the judges scored the bout – 26-30, 27-28, 27-29, 26-30, 26-30 – following a point deduction for Irish boxer Lehane.

The action continues this afternoon with Irish interest as Jack Marley takes on Kazakhstan fighter Sagyndyk Togambay, while this evening Grainne Walsh goes up against Spanish opponent Mariana Soto Torres.

Tomorrow’s fights see Lisa O’Rourke first up in her quarter-final (70k) against top seed in Australian Lekeisha Pergolit.

At the last 16 stages there are three fights for Irish competitors as Patsy Joyce takes on Bulgarian Javier Ibanez Diaz (55kg), Dean Clancy against Georgian Lasha Guruli (65kg), while Brian Kennedy is against Ukrainian Danylo Zhasan (85kg).

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie