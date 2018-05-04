  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australia star Folau says he's 'standing firm' on homophobic comments

The devout Christian caused a storm when he made the comments on social media last month.

By AFP Friday 4 May 2018, 11:46 PM
55 minutes ago 1,190 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3996235
Israel Folau (file pic).
Image: Speed Media
Israel Folau (file pic).
Israel Folau (file pic).
Image: Speed Media

WALLABIES STAR ISRAEL Folau said he has no regrets about saying gay people would go to “hell” and holds no grudges against his critics as he prepares for a return to Super Rugby.

Folau, sidelined from the New South Wales Waratahs with a hamstring injury since late March, has been selected to face the Auckland Blues in Sydney on Saturday.

The devout Christian, one of Australia’s most marketable players, caused a storm when he made the comments on social media last month.

But he said he was not backing away from his staunch beliefs regarding homosexuality, and insisted the backlash had not diminished his desire to play.

“I’ve said what I’ve said in recent weeks, for personally, just standing up for what I believe and standing firm on that,” he was cited as saying by Australian media Friday.

That’s something that comes truly from the bottom of my heart, it doesn’t interfere with anything to do with my rugby and the guys around, team-mates. I’m still the same person and I try to bring that energy as best as I can when I’m around the team.

“Going out and playing on weekends doesn’t change who I am.”

Folau said he wasn’t upset by the angry response to his remarks, notably from All Blacks TJ Perenara and Brad Weber.

“Absolutely not, I don’t take anything personally,” Folau said. “I understand everyone is entitled to their opinions. I’ve said what I’ve said in recent weeks, I leave it there.”

Rugby Australia did not sanction Folau for his comments despite the outrage of some sponsors and fans, given he was expressing his religious beliefs.

Folau, who is out of contract at the end of this season and has been linked with a move to rugby league, said the furore would not affect any decision on his future.

Absolutely not, it’s nothing personal,” he said. “You’re an adult, you’ve got to clear those things up and look at what are the main things out of it.

“You can’t hold grudges, you can’t take anything personal. I’ve been fine with how everything has rolled out the last month.”

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

The top points scorer in French Test history calls time on rugby career>

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
ARSENAL
'He wasn't fit to wear the shirt' â Arsenal great Keown criticises Mesut Ozil
'He wasn't fit to wear the shirt' – Arsenal great Keown criticises Mesut Ozil
Koscielny expected to miss the World Cup after being stretchered off in tears in Madrid
Old foe Costa ends Arsenal's Europa League hopes as Atleti reach final
FOOTBALL
Arsenal's French defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
Arsenal's French defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
'I have faced the best forward players in the world... For me, there is never a fear'
Gerrard: 'Rangers job a no-brainer, I knew it was for me'
LIVERPOOL
Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final
Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final
'Chelsea the biggest game of my career... then Brighton!': Klopp downplays CL final
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Jose Mourinho takes aim at Man United players after Brighton loss
Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie