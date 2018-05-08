  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hearn reveals Joshua's next fight could take place at Old Trafford

Anthony Joshua’s next fight could be against mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin at Old Trafford, according to Barry Hearn.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 May 2018, 7:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,055 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3998985
Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua
Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua
Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua

BARRY HEARN HAS revealed Old Trafford could host Anthony Joshua’s next fight as talks continue over an opponent.

Joshua’s representatives will meet on Tuesday to discuss options to face Deontay Wilder, Jarrell Miller or mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin, following his points victory over Joseph Parker in Cardiff in March.

Matchroom Sport boss Hearn, whose son Eddie is Joshua’s promoter, says a first fight in the United States is among the proposals being considered but that the home of Manchester United could also be in line to welcome the IBF, WBA, IBO and WBO heavyweight world champion.

“We’re meeting on Tuesday afternoon and it’s laid out – there are three main dishes on the menu,” he told Betfred TV at the World Snooker Championship.

“They are Deontay Wilder home and away, Jarrell Miller – shall we fight in New York and start spreading the gospel of Anthony Joshua in America before we fight Deontay Wilder? And shall we honour our mandatory Povetkin challenge with a big Wembley, or even Manchester United, fight? It’s a possibility, no more than that.

“I can’t tell you what’s most likely because the decision is Anthony Joshua’s.

“My favourite would be to go to New York and fight Jarrell Miller. At the moment the pay-per-view buyers are estimated at a certain figure for Deontay Wilder. That will grow and grow and grow providing both fighters stay undefeated.

“And if they do, you’re looking at instead of 600,000 buyers, you’re looking at maybe two million.”

Joshua’s team are reported to have begun early negotiations over a unification fight with WBC champion Wilder and Hearn insists the American is keen for the fight for happen but for a larger share of the purse.

“Wilder’s not dodging him, I think Wilder wants to fight,” he added. “Wilder wants some money – same as you, same as me.

“At the moment he’s earning $2.5million, he’d rather earn $25million.”

Mark Williams sinks shot with eyes closed as he sits three frames away from world snooker title

Belfast-born Conlon set to become Ireland’s first Major League Baseball player in 73 years

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president
Leicester boss calls for perspective amid speculation about his future at the club
Lovren 'confident' Liverpool can seal Champions League place against dangerous Brighton
HURLING
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LIVERPOOL
Liverpoolâs Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Klopp plays down talk of big-money moves for Fekir and Dembele
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
PREMIER LEAGUE
Injured Ozil 'sure' he'll recover in time for World Cup
Injured Ozil 'sure' he'll recover in time for World Cup
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'
'I will miss you' - Wenger bids emotional farewell to Arsenal fans

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie