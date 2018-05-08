Hearn reveals Joshua's next fight could take place at Old Trafford

BARRY HEARN HAS revealed Old Trafford could host Anthony Joshua’s next fight as talks continue over an opponent.

Joshua’s representatives will meet on Tuesday to discuss options to face Deontay Wilder, Jarrell Miller or mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin, following his points victory over Joseph Parker in Cardiff in March.

Matchroom Sport boss Hearn, whose son Eddie is Joshua’s promoter, says a first fight in the United States is among the proposals being considered but that the home of Manchester United could also be in line to welcome the IBF, WBA, IBO and WBO heavyweight world champion.

“We’re meeting on Tuesday afternoon and it’s laid out – there are three main dishes on the menu,” he told Betfred TV at the World Snooker Championship.

“They are Deontay Wilder home and away, Jarrell Miller – shall we fight in New York and start spreading the gospel of Anthony Joshua in America before we fight Deontay Wilder? And shall we honour our mandatory Povetkin challenge with a big Wembley, or even Manchester United, fight? It’s a possibility, no more than that.

“I can’t tell you what’s most likely because the decision is Anthony Joshua’s.

“My favourite would be to go to New York and fight Jarrell Miller. At the moment the pay-per-view buyers are estimated at a certain figure for Deontay Wilder. That will grow and grow and grow providing both fighters stay undefeated.

“And if they do, you’re looking at instead of 600,000 buyers, you’re looking at maybe two million.”

Joshua’s team are reported to have begun early negotiations over a unification fight with WBC champion Wilder and Hearn insists the American is keen for the fight for happen but for a larger share of the purse.

“Wilder’s not dodging him, I think Wilder wants to fight,” he added. “Wilder wants some money – same as you, same as me.

“At the moment he’s earning $2.5million, he’d rather earn $25million.”