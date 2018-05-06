  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Perpignan return to Top 14 after four-year absence with big win over Grenoble

There was disappointment for former Munster hooker Duncan Casey in this afternoon’s Pro D2 final.

By AFP Sunday 6 May 2018, 6:24 PM
51 minutes ago 1,536 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3997734
Perpignan are back in the Top 14.
Image: Icon Sport via Getty Images
Perpignan are back in the Top 14.
Perpignan are back in the Top 14.
Image: Icon Sport via Getty Images

PERPIGNAN BEAT GRENOBLE 38-13 this afternoon to secure automatic promotion to the French Top 14 after four years.

Perpignan, who won the most recent of their seven French titles in 2009, struck early when Jonathan Bousquet touched down in the fourth minute.

They led 14-13 at half time in Toulouse.

Perpignan who finished top of the Pro D2 standings pulled away from Grenoble, who came third, with 24 points between the 52nd and 72nd minutes.

Bousquet, who kicked a penalty as well as converting all five tries, finished with 18 points.

Grenoble, relegated from the top flight last season, have a second chance to gain promotion.

They face Oyonnax, who finished 13th in the Top 14, in a playoff next Saturday.

-Â Â© AFP 2018

Man-of-the-match Dooley powers Lansdowne to Ulster Bank League glory

Pro14 rugby set for further expansion into South Africa

