  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Flores set to stay in Spain as Martin O'Neill-linked Stoke job remains vacant

Quique Sanchez Flores has committed his future to Espanyol, telling a press conference that he is happy there.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 1:46 PM
7 hours ago 5,490 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/3796169
Espanyol manager Quique Sanchez Flores (file pic).
Image: Paul Harding
Espanyol manager Quique Sanchez Flores (file pic).
Espanyol manager Quique Sanchez Flores (file pic).
Image: Paul Harding

QUIQUE SANCHEZ FLORES has announced that he is set to stay with Espanyol amid speculation that he had been offered the Stoke City management job.

The Potters have been searching for a replacement for Mark Hughes after sacking him last week, with Ireland manager Martin O’Neill emerging as one of the contenders for the job over the past couple of days.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague had told Off The Ball on Thursday that Flores was the favourite however and that he had 24 hours to accept the offer.

Today though, he attended Espanyol training and told a press conference afterwards that he would stay on despite the increased interest from Stoke City.

He explained that he is happy at the La Liga outfit and wishes to remain there.

“Here, I have all I need. I am the coach and will continue to be until the end of the season,” said Flores, as quoted by the Irish Independent.

“I belong to Espanyol, I have contract and am honest with the club. I do not understand that you put so much effort in coach. I am well and quite happy with my situation. I don’t have to explain anything else.

“I do not talk about me. There is a reality in football. Clubs are interested in players and coaches, and this is a lifetime.”

SSE Airtricity/SWAI Awards 2017 Martin O'Neill at the SWAI Awards last night. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

Flores’ decision to stay put will now raise further questions about Martin O’Neill’s future, and that of his assistant Roy Keane.

They were both present at the SWAI Awards last night but kept a low profile, refusing to  comment on the matter.

The Telegraph are reporting that Stoke remain keen on appointing O’Neill as their new manager, but he is yet to decide on whether he’ll switch the international football scene for the Premier League.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘Did I ever walk away? Never’ – Wenger plans to stay at Arsenal until 2019

He’s made it! Cork’s biggest Liverpool fan sings his heart out on Soccer AM

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
Kane becomes Spurs' record Premier League goalscorer as they romp to victory over Everton
Conte unconcerned by Mourinho's 'contempt' comment as feud finally fizzles out
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid left shell-shocked as Villarreal snatch late victory at Bernabeu
Real Madrid left shell-shocked as Villarreal snatch late victory at Bernabeu
Leicester hold Chelsea at the Bridge despite Chilwell red
Barca midfielder Arda Turan joins Basaksehir on loan until 2020
MANCHESTER UNITED
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâs a real custard pie to Man United'
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, that’s a real custard pie to Man United'
'I couldn't say it's not my club, but it didn't feel right': Klopp claims he turned down United
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: Munster must be clever in managing Nakarawa's octopus-like offload
Analysis: Munster must be clever in managing Nakarawa's octopus-like offload
As it happened: Ulster vs La Rochelle, Champions Cup
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
BOXING
Warren miffed that Khan's comeback on Sky will clash with Frampton-Donaire on BT
Warren miffed that Khan's comeback on Sky will clash with Frampton-Donaire on BT
Two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields successfully retains titles with unanimous win
Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC World heavyweight title versus Luis Ortiz in March

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie