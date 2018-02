1. Cork secured a 4-14 to 1-7 win over which Ulster side in their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 clash last weekend? INPHO Donegal Monaghan

Derry Cavan

2. Wes Hoolahan announced his international retirement this week. How many caps did he win for Ireland? INPHO 43 45

47 50

3. Johnny Sexton kicked the winning drop goal against France, but who passed him the ball? INPHO Conor Murray Bundee Aki

CJ Stander Devin Toner

4. Which Joseph O'Brien trained horse claimed the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown on Sunday? INPHO Outlander Djakadam

Edwulf Samcro

5. The Eagles beat the Patriots to secure their first Super Bowl. What was the combined points total in the game? PA 43 54

65 74

6. Which county did not table a motion opposing subscription-based TV rights deals at GAA Congress? INPHO Roscommon Leitrim

Wexford Clare

7. Against which side did Philippe Coutinho score his first Barcelona goal on Thursday? PA Athletic Bilbao Real Madrid

Valencia Espanyol

8. How many points did Ireland score against France in their Women's Six Nations clash on Saturday? INPHO 0 3

7 11

9. The Winter Olympics kick off in which Korean county this weekend? PA Dalseong Pyeongchang

Inje Ulju