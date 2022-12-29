Ireland U17 international becomes latest signing for Shamrock Rovers

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U17 international Aoife Kelly has become the latest signing for Shamrock Rovers ahead of the new Women’s National League season in 2023.

Kelly’s arrival from Shelbourne brings the Hoops’ Women’s Premier Division squad announced in the last five weeks to 18 players. She will go straight into pre-season training with the club at Roadstone next week.

“I am very happy to be signing for Shamrock Rovers Football Club,” Kelly said following the announcement today. “I am excited and really looking forward to the new season.”

First team manager Collie O’Neill added:

“I am delighted Aoife has signed for us; she is one of the best young players in the country. She is a tremendously technical player, and I can’t wait to see the impact that she can have on the team.”

Kelly will link up with a Rovers outfit that includes high-profile signings including Stephanie Roche and Áine O’Gorman in recent weeks.

