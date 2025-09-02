Ben O'Connor's Cork management team confirmed, Murray added as football coach

BEN O’CONNOR IS set to be joined by his All-Ireland winning team-mate Ronan Curran as part of his Cork senior hurling management team.

O’Connor’s appointment is to rubber-stamped at a Cork county board meeting tonight with Curran, who he worked with as Cork won the All-Ireland U20 title in 2023, to link up with him next season. The pair won the Liam MacCarthy Cup together on the field in 2004 and 2005.

They will be joined by Terence McCarthy (Midleton), William Biggane (Newtownshandrum), and Niall O’Halloran (Ballinhassig). McCarthy and Biggane worked previously with O’Connor with the Cork U20 side, while McCarthy was also involved when O’Connor guided Midleton to county senior glory in 2021.

O’Halloran is a highly-rated coach who has won county titles with four different clubs in Cork in recent years.

Former Cork hurler Ronan Curran. Cathal Noonan / INPHO Cathal Noonan / INPHO / INPHO

1999 All-Ireland hurling winner Kevin Murray is set to join the Cork football setup as a coach next season, working alongside manager John Cleary.

Murray has developed a strong coaching reputation having enjoyed All-Ireland senior success with the Cork camogie team and Sigerson Cup glory with UCC.

Former Galway boss Kevin Walsh remains involved, while James Loughrey has departed the setup.

Ray Keane, pictured as St Finbarr's manager in 2018. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Cork have also confirmed today that Ray Keane will be the county’s new U20 football manager, with 2010 All-Ireland senior winner Paul Kerrigan part of his coaching setup.

Caherciveen native Keane was previously a Cork senior football selector, while he steered St Finbarr’s to the Cork senior title in 2018 and guided Aghabullogue to contest the Cork premier intermediate football final last year.

Keane, a brother of former Kerry and Clare manager Peter, was wing-forward on the South Kerry divisional team that won the Kerry county senior football championship in 2005.

The Cork county board are set to propose all their 2026 management teams for ratification at tonight’s committee meeting:

*****

Senior Hurling

(Three-year term)

Manager: Ben O’Connor, Newtownshandrum

Selector: Ronan Curran, St. Finbarr’s

Selector: Terence McCarthy, Midleton

Selector: William Biggane, Newtownshandrum

Coach: Niall O’Halloran, Ballinhassig

*****

Senior Football

(Two-year term)

Manager: John Cleary, Castlehaven

Selector: Mícheál Ó Cróinín, Naomh Abán

Selector: Jim O’Donoghue, St. Finbarr’s

Selector: Barry Corkery, Éire Óg

Coach / Selector: Kevin Murray, St. Finbarr’s

Coach: Kevin Walsh, Killannin (Galway)

*****

Under 20 Football

(Two-year term)

Manager: Ray Keane, Éire Óg

Coach / Selector: Paul Kerrigan, Nemo Rangers

Coach / Selector: Kevin O’Sullivan, Cill na Martra

Coach / Selector: Enda Kiernan, Aghabullogue / MTU

*****

Minor Hurling

(One-year term)

Manager: Donal Mulcahy, Newtownshandrum

Selector: Jason Barrett, Carrigtwohill

Selector: John Kingston, Tracton

Selector: Peter Kelly, Erin’s Own

*****

The following selection committees remain in place and are entering year two of their two-year term:

Minor Football

Manager: Keith Ricken, St. Vincent’s

Selector: Billy O’Connor, Cullen

Selector: John McNulty, Uíbh Laoire

Selector: Clive Cremin, Carrigtwohill

Coach: Maurice Moore, Carbery Rangers

*****

Under 20 Hurling